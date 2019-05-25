Free summer concerts to Rock Sienna in June

Top Houston-area bands and food trucks are headed to Sienna Plantation for a series of free family-friendly concerts from 5-9 p.m. every Saturday in June. The annual month-long music fest will take on the Mount Logan Party Lawn, 9803 Cameron Way.

A different band will play at 6 p.m. each week accompanied by a roster of rotating food trucks.

“We’ve lined up the area’s most popular bands and food trucks,” said Allison Bond, director of marketing for the community. “There is nothing better than breaking out the lawn chairs and picnic blankets, grabbing your favorite street eats and rocking out to your favorite tunes.”

The series kicks off June 1 with The Mockingbirds. Calling themselves the “future of live music,” the band takes a DJ approach to live music by playing a continuous mix of popular tunes without pausing for breaks.

Scheduled food trucks Elizabeth Catering, Mi Patio, Bowl’d Up, Foreign Policy, Melt on Wheels, Twisted Catchfish, Friohana, No Mi Street, The Cool Bus and Squeezed will provide food for purchase starting at 5 p.m.

On June 8, Sol Flair will take the stage, followed by The Fuse on June 15, Park Avenue on June 22 and The Slags on June 29.

Additional trucks providing an eclectic range of menu options throughout the month will be Buttz, Mary Had a Party, Muishi Makaritos, American Lobster, D’lish, Luv Me Tenders, Papa Murphy’s, Green Valley Beignets, Churrascos, Jamaica Pon Di Road, Cousins, Off Beatz, Cuban Spot, Mais Mobile, Funnel Cakes, Anna’s Gourmet Greek, Rich Boy Po Boy, Hangreek, The Waffle Bus, Smoosh, Tu Go, Sorbetier Houston, Renegade Kitchen & Catering, Sauer Kraut, Ripe Cuisine, Oh My Gogi, Cupcakes and a Smile and Fajita Pete’s.