@FtBendAthletics: Bush comes back to beat Travis

Bush comes back to beat Travis

By Bill McCaughey

For The Fort Bend Star

The Austin (1-0), Bush (2-0) and Hightower (2-0) boys basketball teams lead District 20-6A as district play gets started.

Bush 66, Travis 63

Friday night, in the first of two showdowns this season, Bush overcame a 35-25 halftime deficit to beat the Tigers 66-63. The Broncos cut the lead to 5 points at 50-45 at the end of the third quarter, and then outscored Travis 21-13 in the fourth quarter to claim the victory.

“Our defensive intensity was the difference,” player Bryson Etienne said.

Trevion Bradley led the Broncos with 14 points. Peter Byrd had 13 points and Bryson Etienne added 12.

“The key to our comeback was heart and defense,” player Peter Byrd said. “Our coach always tells us, it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.”

Golden Amadi led Travis with 20 points, and Cameron Hill had 12 points.

“We just have to continue to improve,” Travis Coach Craig Brownson said. “We played hard and competed, and we have to continue to do that.”

In District 23-5A, Manvel, Elkins, Marshall and Texas City are tied for first with 5-1 records.

Marshall 82, Galveston Ball 80

Jabari Rice scored 34 points to lead Marshall to a 82-80 win over Galveston Ball last Friday. The score was tied at 40 at halftime, but the Buffalos out-scored Ball 23-18 in the third quarter to take a 63-58 lead. Ball came back in the fourth quarter but Marshall prevailed 82-80.

“It was 34 and what set me off was I was very energetic before the game and I just wanted to help my team come out with the win on the road,” he said. “My shots came most on drives but the second half I knock down threes.”

John Walker had 20 points and Taz Sherman chipped in 13 points. Jose Fields led Ball with 25 points.

Girls basketball

In Girls District 20-6A, Travis (5-0) and Hightower (6-0) are the leaders. Both teams are 18-4 overall. Ridge Point is in second with a 3-1 district record.

In Girls District 23-5A, Manvel (8-0) is on top, followed by Ball (6-1), Elkins (5-2) and Willowridge (5-3).

