@FtBendAthletics: Bush crushes Dulles 37-7

By Bill McCaughey

For the Fort Bend Star

Bush scored 17 points in the second quarter and went on to beat Dulles 37-7 last Friday at Mercer Stadium.

Quarterback Wade Freeman started the scoring on a 34-yard scramble for a touchdown with 7:36 to go before halftime. On their next possession, running back Brian Smith scored on a 38-yard run. Wilfredo Guzman kicked a 22-yard field goal to make the score 17-0 at halftime.

Dulles’ Cord’Dric Walton caught a 26-yard touchdown pass from Cameron Peters to get within 10 at 17-7. But the Bush defense would not allow anymore scoring for the rest of the game. Meanwhile, the Broncos scored three touchdowns on runs of 16 yards by Smith, 5 yards by Jamal Davis and 3 yards by Dyshon Hodge.

The Broncos had 346 rushing yards led by Smith with 112 yards on 14 carries, and Freeman with 86 yards on nine carries. Freeman completed seven passes on 17 attempts for 77 yards.

The Vikings’ Cameron Peters completed 8 of 16 passes for 72 yards. The Bronco defense held Dulles to 63 rushing yards for the game.

“It was a great team win. Offense was struggling at the beginning, but defense had their backs. However, when they did get it together, we couldn’t be stopped. We will get better this week,” Jamal Morris said.

“It was a good team win. We had a couple of small mistakes that we will fix this week in practice. We always have to improve week by week,” Erick Young said.

Bush will play Hightower on Friday at Hall Stadium, and Dulles will play Travis on Thursday at Mercer Stadium.

Ridge Point 37, Kempner 13

The Ridge Point Panthers scored 20 points in the first quarter and controlled the Cougars’ triple option offense to claim a 37-13 win over Kempner.

The Panthers Aaron Allen completed 9 of 19 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown. Mason McBride rushed for 93 yards on 16 carries, and John Norman had 39 yards on three carries.

“All of our running backs, Mason McBride, John Norman, Charles Shelling, Moses Adeyeye and Corbin Ball, ran hard and well. Defensively our defensive tackles, Quent Titre and Dennis Osagiede, controlled the inside,” Ridge Point head coach Brett Sniffen said.

“Despite the weather delay, we played well. Our running backs played extremely well and our front seven did a good job of shutting down their triple option. It was a smash mouth football game,” Ridge Point tight end Mustapha Muhammad said.

Ridge Point plays Clements on Saturday at Mercer Stadium.

Hightower 50, Austin 0

The Hightower Hurricanes started strong and did not give Austin any scoring opportunities as they rolled over the Bulldogs 50-0.

“We played very good on all three phases of the game. The offense found that spark they were looking for and the defense completely shut them down,” Hurricane linebacker Derrick McClendon said.

Hightower plays Bush on Friday at Hall Stadium, and Austin plays Kempner on Friday at Mercer Stadium.

Travis 50, Clements 0

Travis quarterback Amryn Jeffrey was 9-12 for 175 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Tigers over Clements, 50-0. The Tigers only had 5 rushing attempts but they were highly efficient as they gained 96 yards, led by Nathan Wilson with 38 yards on one carry. Arjei Henderson had three pass receptions, all for touchdowns.

“It was a great way to start district play. Our kids played well and made the improvements from the previous week that we wanted. Our offensive line led by Dakota Crawford, Ethan Mata, and Justin Gwalchmai protected our quarterback well and opened some big holes for our running backs,” Travis head coach Trey Sissom said. “Defensively, Braxton White, J’mani Gibson, and De’von Mouton controlled the line of scrimmage while defensive back Stacey Reynolds scored on a fumble recovery for our first defensive touchdown of the season.

Clements was led by quarterback John Nork, who was 5-9 passing for 54 yards.

Travis plays Dulles on Thursday at Mercer Stadium, and Clements plays Ridge Point on Saturday at Mercer Stadium.

Marshall 57, Galena Park 7

The Galena Park defense was no match for the high-powered offense of Marshall, as the Buffalos won 57-7. Marshall had 294 rushing yards on 31 carries, and 318 passing yards while holding Galena Park to 130 yards passing and 108 yards on the ground.

“We played well. We created a lot of explosion plays, which opened up the offense for us. Jabari James had five touchdown passes and one touchdown run. Korey King caught three touchdown passes, and Mike Jones, Henry Thomas, Dominick Houston-Sheppard and Devon Achane each scored a touchdown,” Marshall head coach James Williams said. “Our defense played well. Antonio Brooks caught an interception and had several tackles. Defensive end Dylan Sanchez had a fumble recovery and a couple tackles for loss.”

“Great execution and finish,” Henry Thomas said.

“We just played Marshall football,” Jabari James said.

Marshall plays Willowridge on Thursday at Hall Stadium.

Manvel 70, Willowridge 14

Top ranked Manvel scored 35 straight points on Willowridge last Friday night, and went on to win 70-14. The Eagles’ Chris Carter scored their only touchdown in the first half, a 14-yard run, and London Bennett returned a fumble 35 yards

Willowridge plays Marshall on Thursday at Hall Stadium.

Santa Fe 13, Elkins 6

With the scored tied at 6 in the fourth quarter, Elkins gambled on a fourth down attempt. The Knights were unsuccessful, and Santa Fe went the other way to score a touchdown and beat Elkins, 13-6.

Elkins plays Galena Park on Friday at Galena Park.