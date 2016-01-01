@FtBendAthletics: Bush quicker than Travis in 67-50 victory

By Bill McCaughey

For The Fort Bend Star

In the heavyweight rematch of Bush and Travis, Bush led from the start and cruised to a 67-50 win.

Remy Minor led the Broncos with 16 points, including four 3-pointers. Peter Byrd had 14 points and Bryson Etienne had 11.

Javontae Hopkins led Travis with 19 points, including five 3-pointers. Cameron Hill added 18 for the Tigers.

The first quarter ended with Bush up 10-9 as both teams played cautious. In the second quarter, the Bush quickness on defense caused Travis to struggle on offense. The Broncos held Travis to just seven points while putting up 18 points. Minor scored 10 points in the quarter and went 2-4 from the 3-point line, to give Bush a 28-16 halftime lead. Bush’s interior defense held Travis’ front line, 6-foot-8 Morris Udeze and 6-foot-6 Sage Tolbert, scoreless in the first half.

The third quarter saw Bush constantly driving to the basket as they scored 10 of their 16 third quarter points from the paint.

“That’s a big part of our offensive scheme,” Bush’s Bryson Etienne said. “Coach gives us a lot of leeway to drive to the basket and we were able to finish tonight.”

Hopkins continued his 3-point assault with two in the quarter as the quarter ended with Bush on top, 44-31. Travis made a run in the fourth quarter, drawing to within nine points halfway through the quarter, but Bush’s 6-foot-7 Brandon Bullock scored two quick inside baskets to stop the Travis momentum. From then on the Bush defense created many turnovers and scored 14 points on drives to the basket, and hit nine free throws to ice the victory. The final score was 67-50.

“We had a different mindset this game. We came out and got too excited in the last game (versus Travis) and we got in a hole. We got caught up in all the hype. This time we were much calmer,” Bush Coach Ronnie Courtney said. “Our players were able to use their quickness to stop the Travis front line. We practiced that a lot, and it worked to perfection.”