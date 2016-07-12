@FtBendAthletics: College Station ends Marshall’s playoff run, Stafford falls by a point

By Bill McCaughey

For The Fort Bend Star

In a 14-game season, the good and bad bounces of the football will even out for a team.

But in any given five-second span of time, you can throw out the laws of probability. With 22 seconds to go in the third quarter, a College Station punt bounced to a stop on the Marshall 1-yard line. Five seconds later, the snap bounced away from Marshall quarterback Jabari James and was pounced on in the end zone by College Station’s Anthony Flores to give the Cougars a 31-27 lead which they would not relinquish. College Station now moves into the 5A Division II state semifinals against Corpus Christi Calallen. Marshall ends its season with an 11-3 record.

“I am very, very proud of this team,” Marshall Coach James Williams said. “They worked extremely hard this season and deserve the best.”

Marshall grabbed the early lead as Jerry Davis scored on a 6-yard run with 8:46 to go in the first quarter. College Station responded with a 30-yard field goal, but Jabari James scored on a 3-yard run to give Marshall a 14-3 lead after one quarter.

College Station scored twice in the second quarter to take a 17-14 lead. Marquez Perez scored on a 1-yard run. The extra point kick was no good. DaDa Anderson scored on a 22-yard pass from Perez and Noah Herring caught a pass from Perez for the 2-point conversion. Marshall regained the lead as James scored on an 11-yard run. The kick failed and Marshall led 20-17 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Jerry Davis stretched the lead to 27-17 on a 1-yard run with 5:25 to go in the third quarter. Perez answered for College Station with an 18-yard run, setting the stage for Flores’ go-ahead touchdown with 17 seconds to go in the third quarter.

The Buffalos’ started the fourth quarter with the ball on their 34 yard line. They moved to the 50 before a personal foul penalty set them back and they had to punt.

Marshall got the ball back on their 44 with six minutes to go, but could not move the ball and once again had to punt.

With two minutes to go, the Buffalos had their final shot. Starting with the ball on their 46, Marshall moved the ball to the College Station 27 yard line, where they faced fourth down and 7 yards to go. An incomplete pass then ended the Buffalos season.

The final statistics showed an evenly matched game. College Station had 336 yards of total offense while Marshall had 339 yards. College Station’s Marquez Perez was 11-19 for 91 passing yards and one touchdown, and he rushed 24 times for 116 yards and two touchdowns. DaDa Anderson rushed 20 times for 101 yards.

For Marshall, Korey King had 10 carries for 77 yards and Jerry Davis had 18 carries for 48 yards and two touchdowns.

Jabari James was 9-16 for 61 passing yards, and he rushed 20 times for 111 yards and two touchdowns.

“It was a good season,” James said. “But we will put in a lot of work in the off-season.”

Carthage 27, Stafford 26

The Class 4A, DI regional final between the Carthage Bulldogs and Stafford Spartans at Abe Martin Stadium in Lufkin came down to a blocked field goal at the end of the game to end the Spartans’ season 27-26 in a driving rainstorm. Stafford finished the season 10-4 (three games were forfeit due to an ineligible player) and advanced further into the playoffs than any team in school history.

Athlete of the Week

The Fort Bend Star Athlete of the Week is Terry Petry of Ridge Point. Petry was voted most valuable player of District 20-6A.