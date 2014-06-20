@FtBendAthletics: Five teams fighting for four playoff spots

By Bill McCaughey

For The Fort Bend Star

With two weeks to go in the season, the playoff picture in eastern Fort Bend County is getting tighter.

In both District 20-6A and 23-5A, there are five teams fighting for four playoff spots. The following are game summaries from play last weekend.

Ridge Point 56, Austin 0

Ridge Point held Austin to 190 total yards as the Panthers beat Austin 56-0 to remain undefeated.

Mustapha Muhammad and Moses Adeyeye each scored two touchdowns, with Muhammad scoring on passes of 43 yards and 6 yards, and Adeyeye on runs of 5 yards and 34 yards. Jarrett Preston had a pick-six from 40 yards, Chad Bailey, on loan from the defense, scored on a 1-yard run, Terry Petry scored on a 23-yard pass, and Mason McBride scored on a 1-yard run.

“Jarrett Preston’s pick-six started the scoring for us and gave us momentum we never relinquished,” Ridge Point coach Brett Sniffen said. “Moses Adeyeye had 12 rushes for 111 yards and two touchdowns at running back on his first game on varsity after being called up from the JV. The whole defense played well. Special teams were solid – Dylan Malpass averaged 40 yards per punt and was 8-for-8 on extra point attempts.”

Aaron Allen was 15-22 for 236 yards and three touchdowns.

“As a team we executed very well,” Allen said.

Moses Adeyeye had 12 rushes for 109-yards and two touchdowns, and Mason McBride had 12 rushes for 64 yards and a touchdown. Adeyeye and McBride will attempt to replace all-district running back B.J. Rainford, who suffered a torn ACL and meniscus last week.

Mustapha Muhammad had five receptions for 101 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, Jarrett Preston and Matt DeLeon had interceptions.

“Our defense has meshed as a team,” linebacker Chad Bailey said. “We’re ready to play anybody.”

For Austin, B.J. Rodarte had 12 rushes for 58 yards.

Travis 40, Bush 14

Naveon Mitchell rushed for 182 yards to lead Travis past Bush 40-14. Bush took an early 7-0 lead as Justin Harper scored on a 6-yard run. After that it was all Travis, as they scored six consecutive touchdowns.

Arjei Henderson started the touchdown parade with a 5-yard pass from running back Naveon Mitchell. Mitchell then scored on a 39-yard run before Henderson scored again on a 6-yard pass from Amryn Jeffrey to make the halftime score 19-7.

“The punt block by Jody Tatum just before the half led to a touchdown to stretch our lead and give us a lift going into halftime,” Travis coach Trey Sissom said.

The Tigers continued the scoring with Nathan Davis scoring on a 1-yard run. Jeffrey found Henderson for a 2-yard scoring pass and Jacob Owen finished the onslaught with an 8-yard run. Bush’s Courtland Neal scored on a 29-yard run to make the final score 40-14.

Travis generated 359 total yards of offense while holding Bush to 223. Amryn Jeffrey was 13-21 for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

“The defense was focused on stopping the pass, but that opened up our running game,” Jeffrey said.

Mitchell had 23 carries for 182 yards and a touchdown, and he had one passing touchdown.

“The O-line dominated the line of scrimmage once again, and I was able to use my speed to get outside,” Mitchell said.

Arjei Henderson had six receptions for 57 yards and three touchdowns.

“I have to give credit to the way our defense played from the start to finish,” Henderson said. “We played a complete game. We practiced hard all week and it translated over to the field.”

“On defense, Zach Zimos had eight tackles and an interception. Jake Owens, Myles Word and Freddy Burnham each had a sack,” Sissom said. “On special teams, sophomore Jack Bibb, promoted from the junior varsity, was perfect on the deep snapping and had a solo tackle on punt coverage.”

For Bush, Wade Freeman was 9-22 for 96 yards and he rushed 11 times for 50 yards.

“This was a great team win to put us one game closer to locking up a playoff berth. Our kids prepared and executed the game plan as well as you could expect against a well-coached and talented Bush team,” Sissom said.

Hightower 54, Clements 13

Hightower kept its playoff hopes alive by beating Clements 54-13. The Hurricanes jumped to a 23-13 halftime lead and then shutout Clements in the second half as they improved their district record to 3-2.

Hightower scored first on a Joshua Johnson 23-yard run in the first quarter. Clements came back and scored as Nick Infante tossed a 24-yard pass to Robert Dominguez. On the extra point conversion, Hightower blocked the kick and Derrick Pierre returned it 83-yards for 2 points. With the momentum on their side, Hightower quickly scored again on a Sir-Zavious Brousard 27-yard run.

Clements scored its final points on a 19-yard pass from Infante to Jordan Khalil. After that it was all Hightower as they scored on Broussard’s 22-yard run, Jose Gallegos-Perez’s 26-yard field goal, Brousard’s 62-yard run, Duavadis William’s 24-yard pass reception from Brousard, Johnson’s 15-yard run and Keitric Whiting’s 2-yard run.

Hightower had 382-yards of total offense while holding Clements to 196 yards. For Hightower, Brousard was 9-13 for 131 yards and one touchdown, and ran seven times for 153 yards and three touchdowns. “The O-line and the wide receivers did a great job of blocking,” Brousard said.

Joshua Johnson rushed 13 times for 86-yards and two touchdowns. “My O-line completely dominated the trenches and made my job as a running back a lot easier,” Johnson said.

Andre Lewis had six receptions for 54 yards.

Robert Dominguez led Clements with 19 rushes for 85 yards and two receptions for 30 yards and a touchdown.

Kempner 49, Dulles 21

Jake Landry caught three scoring passes and Billy Reagins Jr. ran for two as Kempner beat Dulles 49-21. The Dulles defense was no match for Kempner’s triple option offense as the Cougars rolled up 559-yards of total offense, with 425-yards coming on the ground.

Landry scored on passes of 38-yards, 20-yards and 34-yards, while Reagins had scoring runs of 4-yards and 2-yards. Alec Carr added a 54-yard touchdown run and Joel Adams scored on a 7-yard run.

Carr completed only 4 of 5 passes but three of them were for touchdowns. Carr also had five rushes for 77 yards. Reagins had 39 rushes for 237 yards and two touchdowns.

“It was a great team win. Everyone gave it all on every play,” Reagins said. “We are all invested in one thing every week and that is winning every play and winning the game.”

Landry had four receptions for 134-yards and three touchdowns.

“The defense was really focused on stopping the run. They didn’t expect us to come out throwing the ball like that,” Landry said. “The biggest part of the win was the defense shutting down their offense. Everybody on our team went out there and did their job.”

“On offense we scored on our first six possessions. In addition to Reagins, Landry and Carr, Malcolm Stephen and Joel Adams were also standout players on offense. Our defense played hard with defensive lineman Camron Peterson leading the way. Cornerback Jordan Oliver had three interceptions on the night, and Jacob Mangum-Farrar and Blake Berry were standout players on defense. Our kicker Freddy Lopez did a great job on specials teams”, Kempner coach Darrin Andrus said. “A total team victory for the Cougars.”

For Dulles, Luke Metzer was 13-30 for 190 yards. Marquise Frank rushed 22 times for 193 yards and two touchdowns, and twin brother Maurice Frank had eight receptions for 123 yards.

Elkins 48, Marshall 41

Leonard Harris scored two touchdowns in overtime and three touchdowns in regulation time as Elkins beat Marshall 48-41 in double overtime.

The first quarter ended 7-7 as Marshall’s Jabari James threw a 15-yard scoring pass to Korey King, and Elkins’ Javion Glass scored on a 7-yard pass from Luke Leblanc.

In the second quarter, James tossed an 85-yard touchdown pass to King and Marshall led 14-7 at halftime.

The third quarter was a seesaw battle as Marshall’s Henry Thomas scored on a 2-yard pass from James, but the extra pint was blocked. Elkins came back with an 11-yard run from Leonard Harris, James responded with a 13-yard scoring run and Harris finished the third quarter scoring with a 14-yard run.

With Marshall leading 27-21 to start the fourth quarter, Harris scored on a 61-yard run and the kick was blocked to tie the game 27-27. Elkins took the lead when Jordan Colesante scored on a 3-yard run. Marshall refused to give up as Thomas scored on a 21-yard pass from James to tie the score at 34 and send the game into overtime.

In the first overtime period, Marshall went first and Thomas scored on a 25-yard pass from James. Elkins sent the game into a second overtime period when Harris scored on a 1-yard run.

In the second overtime, Elkins was up first and Harris scored on a 25-yard run, and then the Knights defense shut down Marshall to claim the victory.

Harris led Elkins with 31 carries for 269-yards and five touchdowns.

“Our O-line really executed their blocking assignments. They were really working upfront to open up the middle running game and we were able to run up and down the field.” Harris said.

Luke Leblanc was 12-30 for 169 yards and a touchdown.

“I thought we played a great team game. Whenever someone needed to step up and make a play, they did.” Leblanc said. “We were down for most of the game, but we kept fighting. It was our most complete game of the year and it resulted in a big win that no one expected us to get.”

Marshall’s James was 12-18 for 217-yards and five touchdowns, and 10 rushes for 93 yards and one touchdown. Jerry Davis rushed 16 times for 122 yards and Korey King had six receptions for 152 yards and two touchdowns.

Willowridge 28, Santa Fe 27

Willowridge held on to beat Santa Fe 28-27. The Eagles improved their record to 2-3 in district play.

Stafford 44, Sealy 7

Stafford has qualified for a playoff spot in District 12-4A as the Spartans improved their district record to 5-0 by beating Sealy 44-7.

Athlete of the Week

The Fort Bend Star Athlete of the Week is Sir-Zavious Brousard of Hightower. Brousard was 9-13 for 131 passing yards and a touchdown, and ran seven times for 153 yards and three touchdowns.