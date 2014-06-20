@FtBendAthletics: Marshall stuns Klein in OT

By Bill McCaughey

For The Fort Bend Star –

Here is the rundown of Fort Bend ISD football for the week:

Marshall 32, Klein 31

A low scoring defensive battle turned into a shoot-out in the fourth quarter as Marshall defeated Klein 32-31 in overtime.

Running back Antonio Brooks scored on a 48-yard run in the second quarter to give Marshall a 7-3 lead at halftime. There was no scoring in the third quarter, but six seconds into the fourth quarter Brooks scored again on a 7-yard run. Then William Hernandez kicked a 29-yard field goal to make the score 17-3. Klein then responded with two touchdowns, a 30-yard interception return and a one-yard run.

Marshall’s Jerry Davis scored on a 58-yard run with 43 seconds remaining in the game, but Klein responded with a 15-yard touchdown pass as time ran out to send the game into overtime.

Klein scored first in overtime on a 10-yard pass and they successfully kicked the extra point. Antonio Brooks then scored on a 5-yard run and then won the game by running in the 2-point conversion.

“The kids played very hard and disciplined for most of the game,” Marshall coach James Williams said. “Unfortunately, with a 17-3 lead with six minutes in the game, we faced some adversity and made some mistakes that allowed Klein to get back into the game.”

Marshall generated 304 yards of total offense while holding Klein to 207.

“We just played as a family,” offensive lineman Bryant Newson Jr. said. “The O-line had to fire off the line and pound the rock.”

“On offense, Antonio Brooks scored three touchdowns and ran for 145 yards. He really did well tonight. Also, Jerry Davis ran the ball very hard and scored as well,” Williams said. “As usual, the offensive line led the way. They are led by Barton Clement and Bryant Newson.”

“On defense, middle linebacker Adrion Robertson was all over the field. He had 18 tackles and a sack,” Williams said. “Shaakir Smith and Chukwudalu Ononenyi were bookends and had very productive games. Smith had three sacks and seven tackles.”

After the bye, Marshall begins District 23-5A play at Galena Park. “During our bye week, we will focus 100 percent on our team and getting better. We look forward to having a productive week of practice and meetings,” Williams said. “We must continue to play disciplined and physical football.”

Travis 17, Elkins 14

The Travis Tigers came from behind to beat a tough Elkins team 17-14. Place kicker Garrett Urban kicked a field goal in each of the first three quarters to keep the Tigers in the game before Jake Prep caught a one-yard pass from Amryn Jeffrey with 5:33 to go in the game to put the Tigers up by 1. Arjei Henderson caught the two-point conversion from Jeffrey to make the score 17-14. Travis ends the pre-district schedule with a 2-1 record, while Elkins, playing three strong 6A teams, fell to 0-3.

Travis generated 314 yards of total offense but turnovers and penalties kept them out of the end zone. “The turnovers really killed any momentum our offense was generating in the first half,” Coach Trey Sissom said. “Our defense played a great game making Elkins work for every yard and Garrett Urban came through with the three field goals to keep us in the game. We knew that Elkins is an exceptionally athletic team and that they would be well coached. Our kids stayed focused on the job at hand and kept playing until time ran out.”

Urban had field goals of 27, 34 and 20 yards. “I can’t always tell if the kick is going to be good, so I have to just watch it and hope it sails through the uprights,” Urban said.

Quarterback Amryn Jeffrey completed 22 of 35 attempts for 218 yards and one touchdown. “We hurt ourselves when we got near and in the red zone with unnecessary penalties and loss of focus,” Jeffrey said. Running back Dylan Johnson had 18 rushes for 49 yards. Wide Receiver Arjei Henderson caught nine passes for 118 yards and rushed 5 times for 27 yards. “Arjei Henderson had another great game with nine catches for 118 yards and he even played running back in the second half due to injuries,” Sissom said.

Austin Bertness had 6 receptions for 45 yards and Grant Griffin had 3 for 39 yards. “They were playing their safeties really deep, so we had to keep everything underneath them,” Griffin said.

“Linebackers Jake Lynch and Myles Word led the defense. Both had numerous tackles for a loss and 2 sacks. Jake Lynch also had 28-yard interception return,” Sissom said.

Elkins quarterback Luke Leblanc was 17-35 for 155 yards and one touchdown, and ran for one touchdown. Running back Jordan Sylvester had 17 rushes for 37 yards, and Jailon Howard rushed three times for 53 yards and a touchdown, and caught three passes for 44 yards. Receivers Vernon Harrell caught four passes for 24 yards and Javion Glass had three receptions for 39 yards.

After the bye week, Elkins begins the District 23-5A season by playing at Santa Fe.

Travis intends to use the bye week to get healthy and get back to fundamentals. “We have three games of experience against three quality opponents that will prepare us well for our district. We have to continue to get more consistent on offense and be sound in all three facets of the game. Once we have all three aspects working together, we feel we can be a pretty good football team,” Sissom said.

Travis will open the District 20-6A season with Clements.

Kempner 42, Alief Hastings 35

Kempner scored 28 points in the third quarter to overcome a 28-14 halftime deficit and hung on to beat Hastings 42-35. The Cougars workhorse, Billy Reagins Jr., had another great game, rushing for 201 yards on 32 carries and scoring a touchdown.

Kempner scored first on Joel Adams’ 43-yard run. Hastings then scored three consecutive touchdowns before Adams scored again on a 17- yard run. Hastings added another touchdown just before halftime to give them a 28-14 lead.

Kempner then scored four consecutive touchdowns starting with Jake Landry catching a 44-yard pass from Alec Carr. “I ran a simple seam up the middle and Alec Carr threw it up and I was able to get past the secondary,” Landry said.

It was Carr’s turn next as he ran three yards for a touchdown. Matthew Martinez added a 16-yard run before Reagins finished the scoring with a 1-yard run. Hastings scored on a 55-yard pass with 11:51 to go in the game and the Kempner defense shut down Hastings to claim the victory.

“We just had to let go of the first half and come out and play our game,” Reagins said.

“Our defense had a big goal line stand and created 3 turnovers. Defensive lineman Cameron Peterson had a sack along with Drake Lamb. Jordan Oliver had two interceptions, and the second one sealed the game,” Coach Darrin Andrus said. “Offensively Billy Reagins had 201 yards rushing, giving him over 600 in three games. Jake Landry had a receiving touchdown, and Joel Adams had 74 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Our quarterback Alec Carr had one rushing and one passing touchdown.”

“Our O-line stepped it up big time and gave a big push up front to open up the running game,” Landry said. “Our defense forced some big turnovers giving us the ball in great field position.”

After the bye week, Kempner takes on Ridge Point. “Our run defense has to be better along with ball security on offense to be able to beat a very good Ridge Point team,” Andrus said.

Ridge Point 30, Stratford 0

Ridge Point scored all the points they would need in the first five minutes of the game as they defeated Stratford 30-0. Running back B.J. Rainford scored on a 14-yard run with 10:46 to go in the first quarter and less than four minutes later, Terry Petry scored on a 71-yard pass from Aaron Allen. To finish out the scoring, place kicker Dylan Malpass had field goals of 33, 25 and 36 yards, and linebacker Chad Bailey scored on a 5-yard run. “I don’t play offense. It was a formation they have with me in it,” Bailey said.

Ridge Point held Stratford to 236 total yards while the Panther offense generated 397, 173 yards on the ground and 224 through the air. Allen completed 17 of 22 passes for 224 yards and 1 touchdown. Rainford rushed 14 times for 100 yards and a touchdown. “The O-line really did their part,” Rainford said.

Petry caught three passes for 104 yards and Jeremiah Glaspie had five receptions for 51 yards.

After the bye, Ridge Point plays Kempner.

Clements 0, Clear Lake 21

Clements could only generate 130 yards of total offense while giving up 282 yards to Clear Lake, and lost 21-0. Clear Lake scored a touchdown in the first quarter and two in the third quarter while shutting out Clements. Clear Lake had 176 rushing yards and 106 passing yards to collect their first win of the season.

Bush 31, Westside 7

Bush gave up a first quarter touchdown then shut down Westside for the rest of the game for a 31-7 win. Behind 7-0, Brian Smith ran for a 12-yard touchdown to tie the game. Bush took the lead for good when Donte Donahue caught a 31-yard touchdown pass from Wade Freeman. In the second half, Ricky Arreaga kicked a 30-yard field goal and Smith ran 66-yards for a touchdown, before Jerome Boulden closed out the scoring with a 1-yard run.

Bush dominated the game with 468 yards of total offense while the Broncos defense held Westside to just 17 rushing yards and 84 passing yards.

Freeman was 14-20 for 274 passing yards and one touchdown. Smith rushed 15 times for 148 yards and two touchdowns. Donte Donahue had seven receptions for 169-yards and one touchdown, and Shawn Thomas had eight receptions for 73 yards.

After the bye week, Bush takes on undefeated Dulles.

Dulles 38, Willowridge 35

Dulles overcame a 21-10 halftime deficit to beat Willowridge 38-35. The Vikings outscored Willowridge 14-7 in both the third and fourth quarters to win the game.

“It all started with the O-line,” Dulles running back Marquise Frank said. “They opened holes for the running game, and protected the passing game very well. We capitalized every time we got an opportunity.”

“The key to our win was making plays as a team and staying composed throughout the whole game,” Dulles’ Terrance Williams said.

“I felt good about the offense, the defense and the kicking game. We scored, we made them work on offense and forced some turnovers, we kicked and covered well. We just lost our composure when some calls didn’t go our way and that was too much to overcome in the end,” Willowridge Coach Richard Lazarou said. “We will be playing the #1 5A team in the area, and a top 3 team in the state so we have a lot of things to get ready for during the bye week.”

After the bye, Dulles plays Bush, and Willowridge plays Manvel.

Austin 16, Alvin 36

Austin came up short as Alvin defeated them 36-16. For the Bulldogs, quarterbacks Chris Rivers was 15-28 for 182 yards and a touchdown, and ran nine times for 91 yards, while Logan Murvany was 9-14 for 73 yards and a touchdown. Receivers Mark Garcia caught three passes for 80 yards and one touchdown and A. Abdelrahman caught five passes for 41 yards and 1one touchdown.

After the bye, Austin plays Hightower.

Hightower 21, Spring 33

Hightower lost to Spring 33-21. After the bye, Hightower plays Austin.

@FtBendAthletics Athlete of the Week

Kempner’s Billy Reagins Jr. is the @FtBendAthletics Athlete of the Week. Reagins rushed for 201 yards and one touchdown against Hastings. He is averaging over 200 yards per game for the three-game pre-district schedule.