@FtBendAthletics: Marshall to meet A&M Consolidated at NRG, Stafford advances

Marshall to meet A&M Consolidated at NRG, Stafford advances

By Bill McCaughey

For The Fort Bend Star

Here is a summary of the second week of playoff games for Fort Bend ISD and Stafford MSD teams:

Marshall 42, Crosby 21

Marshall defeated Crosby 42-21 to advance to the third round of the 5A playoffs.

The Buffalos’ running back Jerry Davis was the man of the game as he rushed 28 times for 216 yards and two touchdowns.

“Jerry Davis did well rushing for over 200 yards and two touchdowns,” Marshall Head Coach James Williams said. “The entire offensive line should be recognized as we had over 300 yards rushing tonight.”

“We just kept our eyes on the prize tonight,” offensive lineman Barton Clement said.

Marshall took the early lead when Cedrein Lynch scored on a 4-yard run and William Hernandez kicked the extra point. Crosby then scored but missed the extra point to make the score 7-6 at the end of the first quarter.

The Buffalos then scored three consecutive times as Davis had a 42-yard scoring run, Antonio Brooks added a 3-yard run, and Henry Thomas caught a 41-yard pass from Korey King. Hernandez was perfect on all three extra points and the Buffalos led 28-6 at the end of the third quarter. The teams then matched touchdowns in the fourth quarter, with Thomas scoring his second touchdown of the night on a 51-yard pass from Jabari James, and Davis finishing the scoring with a 4-yard run. Hernandez again converted the extra points and the final score was 42-21.

The defense held Crosby to 135 rushing yards.

“The entire defense came together and played their best game in weeks,” Williams said. “I was very happy to see them run to the ball and tackle as well as they did. We created several key turnovers that really helped.”

James was 6 of 10 for 65 passing yards and one touchdown, and he rushed 13 times for 45 yards.

“Our defense set the tone, and the offense just got the job done,” James said.

Brooks rushed nine times for 33 yards and a touchdown, and Thomas had four receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown.

“Henry Thomas made some huge catches in addition to his two touchdowns,” Williams said. “The team played with a lot of energy and emotion, and we finished strong.”

Marshall (10-2) will meet A&M Consolidated (8-3) at NRG Stadium on Friday at 8 p.m.

Port Neches-Groves 28, Willowridge 14

Willowridge’s playoff march ended as Port Neches-Groves won 28-14. The Eagles kept the score close despite giving up 613 yards of total offense to PN-G while only generating 280 yards of their own.

Willowridge’s Joe Johnson scored on a 27-yard run in the first quarter to give Willowridge a 6-0 lead which they held until 9 minutes to go in the second quarter. PN-G’s Dylan McGough caught an 11-yard pass from Roschon Johnson to give PN-G a 7-6 halftime lead. Willowridge came back in the third quarter as Kealton Goffney scored on a 9-yard run and ran in the 2-point conversion to claim a 14-7 lead with 6:27 to go in the third quarter. PN-G then scored three straight touchdowns to grab the victory 28-14.

Kealton Goffney was 9 of 18 for 154 passing yards and he rushed 15 times for 28 yards and one touchdown. Joe Johnson had eight carries for 74 yards and a touchdown and Chris Shaw had three receptions for 66 yards.

Willowridge ends their season with a 7-5 record.

Houston Lamar 24, Ridge Point 21

In a hard-fought battle, a 41-yard field goal proved to be the difference as Lamar beat Ridge Point 24-21.

Lamar took an early 14-0 lead on two touchdown receptions by Al’Vonte Woodard, one for 31 yards and the other for 41 yards. Ridge Point battled back to tie the score as Aaron Allen scored on a 25-yard run and Chad Bailey caught a 3-yard pass from Allen.

Lamar’s William Fallon then kicked the 41-yard field goal, and Ta’Zhawn Henry caught a 15-yard pass from Ty Holdon with 15 seconds to go in the half to give Lamar a 24-14 halftime lead.

Aaron Allen scored on a 25-yard run with 2:08 to go in the third quarter, but Lamar shut the Panthers down for the rest of the game, and claimed a 24-21 victory.

Aaron Allen was 17 of 33 for 163 passing yards and a touchdown, and he rushed six times for 68 yards and two touchdowns.

Mason McBride rushed 22 times for 47 yards, and Jeremiah Glaspie had nine receptions for 64 yards.

Ridge Point ends their season with an 11-1 record.

Port Arthur Memorial 45, Elkins 14

Elkins lost to Port Arthur Memorial 45-14. Elkins finished its season with a 6-6 record.

Stafford 27, Kilgore 21

The Stafford Spartans defeated Kilgore 27-21 and advance to the third round of the playoffs for the first time in school history. They will play Bridge City at 7 p.m. Friday in Channelview.

