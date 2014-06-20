@FtBendAthletics: Panther-Tiger showdown looms

By Bill McCaughey

For The Fort Bend Star

The first big District 20-6A game of this season will be Saturday night when Ridge Point takes on Travis with the winner claiming the top spot in the district standings.

Both teams are 2-0 in district play. Here is the rundown of Fort Bend ISD and Stafford MSD football for the past week:

Ridge Point 49, Clements 3

Ridge Point beat Clements 49-3 to improve their record to 2-0 in district play. B.J. Rainford scored on a 4-yard run and Terry Petry caught a 53-yard pass from Aaron Allen to give the Panthers a 14-0 first quarter lead. Ridge Point scored three times in the second quarter, first on a Dylan Malpass 12-yard run, then Adam Bazan caught a 41-yard pass from Allen, and Petry caught a 12-yard pass from Allen. Clements’ Nicolas Dachman kicked an 18-yard field goal to make the halftime score 35-3.

In the third period, Rainford scored on a 54-yard pass from Allen, and Cameron Edmonson had a 9-yard touchdown run to finish the scoring.

“Our kids played hard and smart despite all the distractions of homecoming,” Ridge Point Head Coach Brett Sniffen said. Quarterback Allen was 6-7 passing for 202 yards and 4 touchdowns.

“We ran a lot of deep routes tonight,” Allen said. “The O-line created time for me to step up in the pocket and look downfield.”

Petry caught two passes for 65 yards and two touchdowns, and Bazan and Rainford each had a touchdown reception.

“Aaron Allen played extremely well at quarterback as well as all the receiving corps – Adam Bazan, Jeremiah Glaspie, Mustapha Muhammad and Terry Petry,” Coach Sniffen said. “Defensively the linebackers played great – Chad Bailey, Jarrett Preston, Miles Sauls and Matt DeLeon. JoJo Lezama was great on special teams as a punt returner, two tackles on kickoff and the holder on extra points.”

On Friday Clements plays Austin, and on Saturday Ridge Point takes on Travis.

Travis 62, Dulles 21

Travis’ high-powered offense kicked into high gear in the second half as the Tigers ran away from Dulles 62-29.

Dulles was ahead 23-20 with 1:06 to go in the first half, but Travis then scored six touchdowns while holding Dulles to one.

Travis running back Naveon Mitchell rushed 15 times for 194 yards and scored four touchdowns on runs of 40, 44, 9 and 7 yards.

“The O-line was working real hard tonight,” Mitchell said. “I couldn’t do it without the front five.”

Quarterback Amryn Jeffrey was 12-21 for 267 yards and three touchdowns.

“Having Naveon (Mitchell) back in the lineup really opened up the passing game,” said Jeffrey.

Arjei Henderson caught six passes for 132 yards and scored two touchdowns, one a 25-yard pass and the second on a 67-yard pass, while Grant Griffin had three receptions for 111 yards and scored one touchdown on a 60-yard pass.

“We had a total team effort tonight. Our defense made great halftime adjustments to limit Dulles in the second half,” Coach Trey Sissom said. “The key play was the 44-yard touchdown run by Naveon Mitchell that pushed the lead to 10 points and got the offense rolling. It was a great win to keep momentum in district play versus a talented Dulles Viking team. With the return of offensive lineman Will Farrar and running back Naveon Mitchell to the offense, we were able to make big plays to force the tempo and wear down the Dulles defense. The defensive line unit lead by Braxton White and Freddy Burnham kept pressure on the Dulles quarterback and helped linebackers Jake Lynch and Jake Owens slow down the Dulles running game and give the ball back to the offense with good field position.”

Dulles’ Maurice Frank rushed 14 times for 97 yards and a touchdown and caught 10 passes for 73 yards and a touchdown.

Both kickers were busy as Travis’ Garrett Urban was 6-8 on extra points, and Dulles’ Clayton Cooper kicked three field goals and two extra points.

On Friday Dulles takes on Hightower and on Saturday Travis meets Ridge Point.

Marshall 55, Willowridge 25

Marshall overcame a stubborn Willowridge to claim a 55-25 victory. With 6:41 to go in the third quarter, Marshall’s lead was 27-25 before the Buffalos scored four consecutive touchdowns to pull away.

Jerry Davis scored on a 1-yard run to give Marshall a 7-0 lead. Willowridge’s Kealton Goffney responded with a 25-yard run to make the score 7-6. Marshall’s Antonio Brooks ran it in from 6-yards out to give the Buffalos the lead, 13-6 at the end of the first quarter.

Goffney scored again on an 18-yard run to bring the Eagles within 1 at 13-12. Marshall’s Jarius Taylor then scooped up a fumble and ran it in from 12-yards out to make the score 19-12. Goffney then threw two touchdown passes to Chris Shaw, one for 18-yards and the other for 16 sandwiched around a Brooks 41-yard touchdown run, making the score 27-25 with 6:41 to go in the third quarter. The rest of the game was all Marshall as Brooks returned a kickoff for an 85-yard touchdown, James then scored three times on runs of 23-yards, 2-yards and 6-yards. “In the first half, we were hurrying plays. In the second half, I just needed to slow down and let the plays develop,” James said.

"In the first half, we were hurrying plays. In the second half, I just needed to slow down and let the plays develop," James said.

For the Buffalos, James completed four passes in 10 attempts for 102 yards and had 11 rushes for 62-yards and three touchdowns. Brooks had 17 rushes for 139 yards and two touchdowns, and an 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

For Willowridge, Goffney was 15-22 for 204 yards and two touchdowns and he rushed 20 times for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Shaw caught eight passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns.

“Our players played hard and I love the character they are showing on a weekly basis,” Coach Richard Lazarou said. “We just made too many mistakes.”

Marshall, 2-0 in district play, meets Manvel on Friday, and Willowridge, 0-2, plays Elkins on Saturday.

Kempner 49, Austin 21

Kempner quarterback Alec Carr ran 76-yards for the Cougars first touchdown and Austin could not shut down the Cougar rushing game as Kempner won 49-21.

Kempner rushed for 483 yards and generated 542 yards of total offense while holding Austin to 373 yards of total offense.

Carr rushed nine times for 205 yards and two touchdowns on runs of 76 yards and 52 yards, and Billy Reagins Jr. had 32 rushes for 195 yards and three touchdowns, on runs of 2 yards, 6 yards and 67 yards.

“Once we get going, our coaches tell us to play fast and never let up,” Reagins said. “Once we get that tempo, we do what we do best.”

Joel Adams scored twice on runs ofour rushes for 107-yards including a touchdown run of 58-yards. Darius Milton had 10 receptions for 104-yards and a touchdown.

Kempner meets Bush on Thursday and Austin takes on Clements on Friday.

Elkins 30, Galena Park 17

Elkins’ defense held Galena Park to 96 rushing yards to claim a 30-17 victory. After a close first half, 16-10 in favor of Elkins, the Knights scored twice in the third quarter to pull away for the win. Elkins generated 467 yards of total offense to Galena Park’s 273.

The Knights controlled the line of scrimmage as they rushed 31 times for 295 yards.

“The offensive line worked together as a team to get the job done upfront,” running back Leonard Harris said.

Meanwhile, Galena Park had 30 rushes for just 96 yards. “We really focused on our technique and reading our keys in practice this week,” linebacker Braden Norris said. “We made some halftime adjustments and were able to shut them down in the second half.”

Elkins plays Willowridge on Saturday.

Hightower 26, Bush 25

Hightower improved their district record to 2-0 as they beat Bush 26-25. Hightower meets Dulles on Friday and Bush takes on Kempner on Thursday.

Stafford 48, West Columbia 7

Stafford defeated West Columbia, 48-7 last Friday at West Columbia to improve to 2-0 in district competition. Spartans senior wide receiver Hezekiah Jones, a Texas A&M commit, caught three touchdown passes to increase his career total to 23.

Stafford hasn’t allowed more than one touchdown in a game since Sept. 2. The Spartans (3-3, 2-0) will host Needville (4-2, 0-2) for homecoming at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Stafford will do a “Black-Out” (encouraging fans on the home side to wear black in honor of the late Coach Michael Mesa, a Stafford High graduate who coached high school baseball and middle school football at Stafford). Stafford will honor 2006 SHS graduate/New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson before Friday’s game.

@FtBendAthletics Athlete of the Week

The Fort Bend Star @FtBendAthletics Athlete of the week is Naveon Mitchell of Travis. Mitchell rushed 15 times for 194 yards and scored four touchdowns on runs of 40 yards, 44 yards, 9 yards and 7 yards.