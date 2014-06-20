@FtBendAthletics: Playoff picture still blurry

By Bill McCaughey

For The Fort Bend Star

With one week to go in the season, the playoff picture is still unsettled for Fort Bend ISD schools.

In District 20-6A, Ridge Point (6-0) has clinched a spot but Hightower (4-2), Travis (4-2), Kempner (4-2) and Bush (3-3) are still in contention for the remaining three spots. In the last week, Ridge Point plays Hightower, Travis plays Kempner, Bush plays Austin (2-4), and Dulles (1-5) plays Clements (0-6).

In 23-5A, Manvel (6-0) has clinched its spot, but Elkins (4-2), Marshall (4-2), Texas City (3-3), Willowridge (3-3) and Ball (3-3) are still alive for the remaining three spots. In the final week, Texas City plays Elkins, Marshall plays Santa Fe (1-5) and Ball plays Willowridge.

If two teams tie, the tiebreaker is the head-to-head competition. If three or more teams tie, the tiebreaker is based on victory margin with a maximum of 18 points per game.

Hightower 59, Travis 38

In a must-win game for Hightower, Sir-Zavious Broussard and Devin McAdoo showed why they are all-district candidates as they led the Hurricanes to a 59-38 victory over Travis. With the scored tied at 38 with 2:21 to go in the third quarter, McAdoo scored on a 40-yard run to give the Hurricanes a 45-38 lead. With 8:25 to go in the game, McAdoo again scored, this time on a 48-yard run on a delayed-draw play to extend the lead to 52-38. Broussard finished the scoring with a 21-yard run with 4:30 to go in the game to make the final score 59-38.

Both offenses were in high gear as Travis rushed for 269 yards and passed for 279 yards for 548 yards of total offense. Hightower had 322 yards on the ground and 159 yards through the air for 481 yards of total offense.

Hightower took a 7-0 lead when Broussard, assisted by his offensive line and almost everyone else dressed in green, moved the pile into the end zone on a 1-yard run. Travis came back with a Garrett Urban 33-yard field goal and quarterback Amryn Jeffrey snuck in from 1-yard out to take a 10-7 lead. Broussard closed out the first quarter with a 68-yard run to take back the lead at 14-10.

Broussard added to their lead when he hit Andre Lewis with a 49-yard touchdown pass, Travis’ Naveon Mitchell scored on an 8-yard pass from Jeffrey, and the Hurricanes’ Jose Gallego-Perez kicked a 24-yard field goal to make the halftime score 24-17 in favor of Hightower.

Travis’ Arjei Henderson opened the third quarter with a 3-yard run to tie the score at 24, but Hightower displayed its explosiveness with Chantz Ceaser returning the ensuing kick-off 77-yard for a touchdown. Travis got the ball back but had to punt and McAdoo returned the punt 72-yards to give Hightower a 38-24 lead. Despite the two big returns, Travis re-claimed the momentum as Parker Washington scored on a 2-yard run and Mitchell scored on an 8-yard run to again tie the score at 38, setting the stage for McAdoo’s and Broussard’s heroics.

Broussard was 9-15 passing for 159-yards and one touchdown, and he had 22 rushes for 151 yards and three touchdowns.

“I want to give the O-line and the wide receivers a shout-out for making the big plays,” Broussard said. “The defense came ready to play and made the big plays at the end of the game.”

McAdoo rushed 17 times for 170 yards for two touchdowns and had a 72-yard punt return for a touchdown.

“We had playmakers on offense and special teams, and our O-line and defense had a heck of a game,” McAdoo said. “I have special thanks for the athletic training staff for getting me back healthy for the game.”

For Travis, Amryn Jeffrey was 22-37 for 279 yards and one touchdown and Naveon Mitchell had 30 carries for 210 yards and one touchdown. Grant Griffin had seven receptions for 86 yards, and Arjei Henderson had seven receptions for 73 yards and one touchdown, and two rushes for 6 yards and one touchdown.

“It was a tough night that seemed like a roller coaster ride,” Travis Coach Trey Sissom said. “When we got to the end of the game, we just did not have the energy to stay up with a really talented Hightower team.”

On Thursday night, Hightower (4-2) plays Ridge Point, and Travis (4-2) plays Kempner.

Kempner 42, Clements 14

Joel Adams had two touchdown runs, 21 yards and 65 yards, and Jake Landry caught a 54-yard touchdown pass to give Kempner a 21-0 first quarter lead and the Cougars went on to beat Clements 42-14.

Kempner had touchdown runs of 8 yards from Malcolm Stephens, and 70 yards from Alec Carr. Landry also had an 18-yard scoring pass from Carr.

Clements scored on a 20-yard run from Simien Ajeleti and a 10-yard run from Nick Infante. Infante was 10-25 for 102 yards and rushed for 111 yards on 14 carries.

With the Clements defense focused on stopping Billy Reagins Jr., Kempner’s other runners had a field day running up 313 rushing yards.

“They just keyed on me and forgot that we are a team,” Reagins said. “You can cover me all night if you want, but that’s not going to stop us.”

Alec Carr was 2-4 for 72 yards and two touchdowns, and he had six rushes for 127 yards. Adams had three rushes for 95 yards and two touchdowns.

“The defense was so focused on Billy (Reagins Jr.) that the outside was wide open. When they focused on the outside, we could run up the middle,” offensive lineman Dalton Perez said.

Jake Landry had two receptions for 72 yards and two touchdowns.

“Our defense played great tonight, and our quarterback Alec Carr played a great game with two touchdown passes and over 125 rushing yards,” Kempner coach Darrin Andrus said.

Kempner plays Travis on Thursday and Clements plays Dulles on Friday.

Willowridge 55,

Galena Park 41

Willowridge kept its playoff hopes alive by beating Galena Park 55-41.

The game was decided in an 8- minute stretch in the second quarter when Willowridge scored three consecutive touchdowns. Kealton Goffney scored on a 55-yard run at 11:40, Vaughn Frederick caught a 24-yard pass from Goffney at 9:36, and Goffney scored again on a 26-yard run to make the score 35-14. Galena Park scored just before halftime to come within 14 points at 35-21.

The teams traded touchdowns in the third quarter with Goffney scoring on a 3-yard run for the Eagles. Galena Park came within 7 with 6:32 to go in the game, but 14 seconds later Goffney threw a 75-yard scoring pass to Dyvonne Inyang to make the score 48-34.

Galena Park refused to give up and scored with 4:37 to go in the game to come within 48-41. Inyang then scored on a 7-yard run with 2:05 to go to put the game out of reach.

The Willowridge offense was in high gear as they generated 632 yards of total offense, 252 on the ground and 380 in the air. Goffney was 14-17 for 380 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed 15 times for 192 yards and four touchdowns. Chris Shaw had six receptions for 164 yards which included a 99-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. Dyvonne Inyang had two receptions for 108-yards and a touchdown, and he had eight rushes for 47-yards and a touchdown. Vaughn Frederick had five receptions for 104 yards and one touchdown.

“When Kealton turned what would have been a 20-yard sack for a loss into a long touchdown run, that really put everyone on notice that we were in for a special night from him,” Willowridge coach Richard Lazarou said. “On defense, Dyvonne Inyang had another great game. He had a couple of sacks and a fumble recovery to end the game. On special teams, Demetrius McFarland made a great play on an onside kick to keep the ball in our possession. Not a perfect win, but a good win that puts us in position to go to the playoffs for the first time since 2009. If we win we are in and that is all you can ask for.”

Willowridge plays Ball on Saturday afternoon.

Ridge Point 35, Bush 13

Terry Petry and Mason McBride each scored wo touchdowns as Ridge Point rolled over Bush 35-13. The Panthers generated 467 yards of total offense as the outcome was never in doubt.

Aaron Allen was 16-24 for 284 passing yards and two touchdowns. McBride had 21 carries for 91 yards and two touchdowns, and Petry had three receptions for 112 yards and two touchdowns.

“I was able to get open on a fade route and then on a slant and go,” Petry said.

Ridge Point plays Hightower for the bragging rights of southern Fort Bend County on Thursday. Bush plays Austin on Saturday.

Marshall 48,

Texas City 35

Marshall jumped to a 28-0 first quarter lead and held on to beat Texas City 48-35. The Marshall offense was unstoppable as they rolled up 645 yards of total offense.

Jabari James was 3-9 for 121 passing yards and two touchdowns, and he rushed eight times for 78-yards and a touchdown. Sophomore Jerry Davis had 15 carries for 294 yards and two touchdowns, and sophomore Antonio Brooks had 14 carries for 150 yards. Henry Thomas had two receptions for 109 yards and two touchdowns.

“The team did a good job right from the first possession. Our offense scored quickly and the defense forced a three and out. Jerry Davis had a huge day, and our kicker, William Hernandez, has consistently kicked well on kickoffs and on extra points and field goals,” Marshal coach James Williams said. “It was a tale of two halves. We were up 28-0 in the first quarter and 41-7 at the half, but unfortunately relaxed and did not finish the game strong. We must learn from this to be successful in the playoffs.”

Marshall plays Santa Fe on Friday.

Elkins 28, Ball 27

Elkins scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to beat Ball 28-27. Ball took a 10-0 halftime lead as they scored their points after recovering two fumbles. Ball then recovered their second half kickoff and kicked another field goal to up their lead to 13-0. Elkins finally got on the scoreboard with a touchdown in the third quarter. But Ball capitalized again on an Elkins interception and scored a touchdown on a quarterback sneak to make the score 20-7 at the end of the third quarter.

Again, the Knights turned the ball over on an interception and that led to another Ball touchdown to make the score 27-7 with 7 minutes to go in the game. At that point Elkins got serious and scored three straight touchdowns, the last being an 82-yard pass from Luke Leblanc to Jordan Colesante to give Elkins the victory 28-27.

Leblanc was 16-25 for 221 passing yards and two touchdowns.

“When we were down 27-7 everyone thought the game was over. However, we had confidence and truly believed we could come back. We then scored 21 points in less than four minutes, executed two onside kicks, and our defense held their offense,” Leblanc said. “Once again it was a true team effort. Everyone believed in one another and stepped up at the right time.”

Leonard Harris carried 23 times for 116 yards and two touchdowns. Colesante had five receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown. On defense, Kenneth Orji, Kenneth Murray and Jared Young each had 10 tackles. Murray also had an interception.

Elkins plays Texas City on Saturday.

Austin 45, Dulles 29

After a back and forth game, Austin shut down Dulles in the fourth quarter to claim a 47-29 victory.

Austin led 15-14 at the end of the first quarter and 29-21 at halftime. At the end of the third quarter it was 36-29 Austin and then the Bulldogs scored 11 points and shutout Dulles to make the final score 47-29. Dulles was led by Luke Metzer who was 18-33 for 292 passing yards and three touchdowns. Marquise Frank had 20 carries for 136 yards and a touchdown, and twin brother Maurice Frank had 10 receptions for 223 yards and two touchdowns.

Austin plays Bush on Saturday, and Dulles finishes the season with Clements on Friday.

El Campo 31, Stafford 20

The Stafford Spartans fell for the first time this season (not counting three forfeits due to an ineligible player) when they fell on the road to El Campo 31-20. The Spartans have a bye week to end the season before the playoff begin.

@FtBendAthletics

Athlete of the Week

The Fort Bend Star @FtBendAthletics Athlete of the Week is Kealton Goffney of Willowridge. In a must-win game, Goffney was 14-17 for 380 passing yards and three touchdowns, and he rushed 15 times for 192 yards and four touchdowns.