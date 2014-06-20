@FtBendAthletics: Ridge Point claims first place

By Bill McCaughey

For The Fort Bend Star

With four weeks to go in the season, Ridge Point leads District 20-6A with a 3-0 record.

Bush, Travis and Hightower are tied for second with 2-1 records. Kempner, Austin and Dulles are tied for third with 1-2 records and Clements is 0-3. The top four teams go to the playoffs.

In District 23-5A, Manvel is in first with a 3-0 record. Texas City, Elkins, Ball and Marshall are tied for second with 2-1 records. Willowridge is 1-2 and Santa Fe and Galena Park are 0-3.

Here is the rundown of Fort Bend and Stafford football games for the past week:

Ridge Point 31, Travis 16

On a field filled with elite players, B.J. Rainford grabbed the spotlight as he rushed for 261 yards and Ridge Point beat Travis 31-16 to take control of District 20-6A.

Travis got on the scoreboard first as Grant Griffin caught a 5-yard pass from Amryn Jeffrey. The Panthers responded with a 3-yard touchdown run from Rainford and a 16-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Allen to Adam Bazan. Travis’ Garrett Urban kicked a 28-yard field goal to make the score 14-9 in favor of Ridge Point at halftime.

The third quarter was all Ridge Point as Rainford scored on a 9-yard run and linebacker Chad Bailey, in the backfield for the goal line offense, scored on a 1-yard run. Dylan Malpass kicked a 32-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to end the scoring for Ridge Point. Travis scored a late touchdown on a 20-yard pass from Jeffrey to Austin Bertness.

For Ridge Point, Rainford had 42 carries for 261 yards and two touchdowns.

“That was the most carries I have had in a game,” Rainford said. “The O-line really opened up the middle of the field for me.”

“B.J. Rainford had 341 total yards and two touchdowns running behind an offensive line rotation of Grant Stephens, Gabe Jacques, Jake Moon, Jacob Medina, Zach Brady and Jackson McDowell,” Ridge Point Coach Brett Sniffen said.

Aaron Allen was 13-21 for 118 yards and one touchdown.

“The offensive line played great,” Allen said. “We got a lot of movement up front which opened up the running game all night. It was a great team win.”

In addition to scoring a touchdown, linebacker Chad Bailey had a short run to convert a fourth down and keep a drive going, and a key interception late in the game.

“I was watching the quarterback’s eyes the whole way and was able to intercept it,” Bailey said.

“The whole defense stepped up and stalled the big play offense of Travis,” Sniffen said. “Terry Petry, Chad Bailey and Knowledge Smith all had interceptions. Dylan Malpass was again great kicking the ball.”

For Travis, Amryn Jeffrey was 20-30 for 206 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. Naveon Mitchell had 16 rushes for 84 yards and Arjei Henderson caught five passes for 72 yards.

In a match-up of two of the district’s best, Ridge Point’s defensive back Terry Petry was able to keep Henderson out of the end zone.

“We went one-on-one all night,” Petry said. “He is a great receiver.”

On Saturday, Ridge Point plays Dulles and Travis plays Austin on Friday.

Bush 27, Kempner 20

Donte Donahue caught a 26-yard pass from Wade Freeman in overtime to allow the Bush Broncos to beat Kempner 27-20.

Bush opened the scoring with a 37-yard field goal from Ricky Arreaga in the first quarter. In the second quarter Kempner’s Joel Adams caught two touchdown passes from Alec Carr, one for 39-yards and the other for 29-yard. Bush’s Nick Wilson caught a 39-yard touchdown pass from Freeman and Donahue caught a 35-yard touchdown pass from Freeman to make the score 17-13 in favor of Bush.

Kempner took the lead in the third quarter as Billy Reagins Jr. scored on a 1-yard run. In the fourth quarter, Bush tied it at 20-20 as Ricky Arreaga kicked a 26-yard field goal.

The game went into overtime and Bush won when Donahue caught the game-winning pass from Freeman.

Bush had 380 yards of total offense to Kempner’s 298. Kempner led in rushing yards 223-152, but Bush had 223 passing yards. Freeman was 16-26 passing for 228 yards and three touchdowns. Donahue caught five passes for 98-yards and two touchdowns.

For Kempner, Alec Carr was 4-9 in passing for 75 yards and two touchdowns. Joel Adams caught two passes, both for touchdowns, and Billy Reagins had 33 carries for 118 yards and one touchdown.

“We have a good run defense,” Bush linebacker Rashuad Powell said. “We were prepared for this game.”

Next Thursday, Bush plays Clements and Kempner plays Hightower.

Austin 41, Clements 2

Gerard Miller ran for two touchdowns in the first quarter and Austin went on to beat Clements 41-2.

Clements took an early 2-0 lead on a safety, but Miller scored on a 17-yard run and a 30-yard run, and Mark Garcia caught a 45-yard pass from Chris Rivers to make the score 20-2 at the end of the first quarter.

Garcia scored again on a 7-yard pass from Rivers with one second to go in the half, making the score 27-2 at halftime. In the fourth quarter, Rivers scored on a 33-yard run and Jaevion Jones ran it in from three yards out to make the final score 41-2.

Austin had 441 yards of total offense while holding Clements to just 96. Rivers was 14-22 for 185 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed six times for 42 yards and one touchdown. Miller had 16 carries for 140 yards and two touchdowns.

“Every week the O-line mentality is to do your job and trust the guy next to you to do his. When we do that the rushing game can put up some big numbers,” offensive lineman Connor Hillegeist said.

Garcia had three receptions for 62 yards and two touchdowns, and tight end Antonio Robau had three receptions for 49 yards.

“We called a couple of corner and out routes, and I was able to beat the man to man coverage,” Robau said.

Clements was held to 37 yards rushing and 59 yards passing.

“Our defense played very well,” Austin Coach Daniel Schreiber said.

On Friday, Austin plays Travis, and Clements plays Bush on Thursday.

Dulles 52, Hightower 51

Dulles scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to defeat Hightower 52-51.

Dulles wide receiver Maurice Frank scored five touchdowns and twin brother Marquise Frank rushed for two touchdowns to lead the Vikings.

Quarterback Luke Metzer was 26-42 for 520 yards and five touchdowns. Maurice Frank caught 10 passes for 265 yards including touchdown passes of 17, 4, 46,62, and 3 yards. Ainias Smith had 11 receptions for 168 yards, and Marquise Frank had 21 rushes for 116 yards.

“We played great as a team and didn’t give up when we were down by 14 going into the fourth quarter,” Marquise Frank said. “We held everyone accountable and made sure we supported the defense to make big stops to get us the ball back.”

Dulles plays Ridge Point on Saturday and Hightower plays Kempner on Thursday.

Manvel 63, Marshall 6

Number 1 ranked Manvel exploded for 49 points in the first half, and went on to beat Marshall 63-6.

Both teams were 5-0 entering Friday night’s game. Cam Scott started the scoring with a 62-yard run. Then Caleb Jolivette topped that with a 67-yard touchdown run.

“I thought Jolivette’s long run for a touchdown was what sparked us,” Manvel Coach Kirk Martin said.

Deneric Prince scored from 7 yards out, before Scott scored again on a 7-yard pass from Kason Martin. Sam Smith scored on a 5-yard run and Jalen Preston scored on a 57-yard pass from Martin. Marshall scored just before halftime on a 57-yard pass from Kacey Barnett to Henry Thomas. But Manvel was not finished as C’ecori Tolds returned the ensuing kickoff 70-yards for a touchdown as time ran out in the first half.

In the third quarter Arik Bennett scored on a 20-yard pass from Martin and Anthony Lindsey closed out the scoring for Manvel by returning a blocked punt 30-yards for a touchdown.

Manvel rolled up 425 yards of total offense while holding Marshall to 207 total yards and just 59 passing yards.

“The offensive line, Lance Jones, Colby Thomas, Logan Tonini, Jalen Momerelle and Joseph Solomon, was stellar all night,” Martin said.

Manvel quarterback Kason Martin was 9-13 for 127 yards and three touchdowns. Caleb Jolivette had four rushes for 85 yards and one touchdown, and Arik Bennett had three receptions for 35 yards and one touchdown.

Marshall running back Jerry Davis had 21 carries for 69 yards. Marshall quarterback Jabari James, a previous @FtBendAthletics Athlete of the Week, was injured in the second quarter and did not return.

“Marshall is a great team, so our kids were really juiced for the game. We had great energy all night,” Martin said.

On Friday, Marshall plays Galveston Ball.

Willowridge 42, Elkins 40

Willowridge took a 20-14 halftime lead and then held on to beat Elkins 42-40.

“It was a tremendous blessing pulling out such a thrilling victory. We were in a very similar situation earlier in the season against Dulles and we let that one get away,” Willowridge coach Richard Lazarou said. “On the first possession of the second half, Kealton Goffney had one of the most amazing 70-yard touchdown runs you will ever see, which put us up by two touchdowns. We stopped them on a 2-point conversion with about 1:50 in the game which sealed the victory.”

Lazarou went on to say, “The offensive line did a great job all night, and Kealton had another amazing game. He had 192 yards passing and three touchdowns, and 128 yards rushing with one touchdown, and had an interception to end an Elkins drive right before the half. On defense Michael Jackson had 12 tackles and David Anderson had a big interception that gave us the momentum we needed to finish the game strong. On special teams our punter Abraham Veliz had another great game averaging 40 yards per punt to make Elkins drive the entire field.

“We had some opportunities late in the game where we could have folded under pressure, but the coaches and players would not let that happen this time.”

On Friday, Willowridge plays Texas City, and Elkins plays Manvel.

Stafford 39, Needville 15

Stafford took a homecoming victory over Needville 39-15 Friday night. The Spartans were sparked by two touchdown passes from Walter White to Hezekiah Jones.

Stafford plays at Brazosport on Friday.

@FtBendAthletics Athlete of the Week

The Fort Bend Star @FtBendAthletics Athlete of the Week is Ridge Point’s B.J. Rainford. Playing for first place in the district against Travis, Rainford carried the ball 42 times for 261 yards and two touchdowns as the Panthers won 31-16.