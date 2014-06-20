@FtBendAthletics: Ridge Point dominates Kempner

By Bill McCaughey

For The Fort Bend Star

Here is the rundown of Fort Bend ISD football for the week:

Ridge Point 49, Kempner 8

Ridge Point scored at will against Kempner as they defeated the Cougars 49-8 Thursday night.

Adam Bazan started the scoring with a 4-yard pass from Aaron Allen with 8:14 to go in the first quarter. B.J. Rainford then scored on a 2-yard run at the 3:31 mark and again on a 59-yard run with 1:59 left in the first quarter.

Terry Petry kept up the attack scoring on a 62-yard pass from Allen with 6:05 to go in the half and again on a 54-yard pass from Allen with 20 seconds left in the half, to make the score 35-0 at halftime. Rainford added a 26-yard run in the third quarter and Mason McBride finished the Ridge Point scoring with an 18-yard run. Dylan Malpass was 7-for-7 on extra points.

Joel Adams ran it in from 9-yards out for Kempner’s only score.

Ridge Point had 539 yards of total offense while holding Kempner to 262 yards.

Ridge Point quarterback Aaron Allen was 11-15 for 241 yards and 3 touchdowns.

“We were looking for deep routes all night,” Allen said. “We were trying to stretch the field.”

B.J. Rainford carried the ball 10 times for 180 yards and 3 touchdowns, and Mason McBride rushed for 69 yards on 9 carries.

“The O-line was dominating the line of scrimmage,” Rainford said.

Wide receiver Terry Petry had 3 receptions for 141 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Ridge Point limited the Cougar’s Billy Reagins Jr. to just 57 rushing yards, well below his 200-plus yards per game average.

“We didn’t really focus on him as we respected the whole team,” Ridge Point’s Chad Bailey said. “We did slow him down.”

The Panthers’ linebacker Jarrett Preston had 11 tackles and defensive lineman Dennis Osagiede had 7 tackles.

On Friday Kempner takes on Austin, and Ridge Point meets Clements.

Manvel 41, Willowridge 0

Manvel’s Keylon Stokes caught 2 touchdown passes in the first 8 minutes of the game, and added 2 more touchdowns before halftime, to lead Manvel to a 41-0 rout of Willowridge.

Manvel rushed for 178 yards and passed for 290 yards.

“Scoring on the opening drive was huge for us,” Manvel Coach Kirk Martin said. “We were able to run our tempo offense well. Our quarterback was very accurate and the receivers and running backs made yards after contact.”

Quarterback Kason Martin was 22-29 for 242 yards and 3 touchdowns. Stokes ended the game with 10 receptions for 120-yards and 2 touchdowns.

“Keylon Stokes set a school record for catches in a game with 10 catches,” Martin said.

Willowridge was held to 111 yards of total offense.

“Our defense showed some different looks and were able to get penetration and control the line of scrimmage,” Martin said. “Our kids played really well.”

Willowridge was led by quarterback Kealton Goffney who was 8-19 for 100 yards.

Wide receiver Dyvonne Inyang caught 3 passes for 51 yards.

“I am very impressed with Coach Lazarou and his staff,” Martin said. “The Eagles played extremely hard all night. Many were playing both ways while we were rotating fresh guys in. They are a very well coached team and fought their tails off for four full quarters.”

Willowridge plays Marshall next Thursday.

Hightower 52, Austin 28

Hightower grabbed a 19-0 first quarter lead and then let Austin get close at 28-21 in the third quarter before claiming a 52-28 win. The Hurricanes started fast with Andre Lewis catching a 20-yard touchdown pass from Sir-Zavious Brousard, and Devin McAdoo scoring twice on 10-yard and 35-yard runs. Austin got on the scoreboard with Darius Milton catching a 20-yard touchdown pass from Chris Rivers to make the score 19-7.

McAdoo scored again on a 14-yard run, and Angel Moran kicked a 27-yard field goal for the Hurricanes, and Ahmed Abdelrahman caught a 15-yard pass from Rivers as Austin made the score 28-14 at halftime.

Austin scored first in the third quarter on a Rivers 5-yard touchdown run. Hightower then scored three consecutive times beginning with a McAdoo 45-yard touchdown run, a Moran 32-yard field goal and Julien Dickey’s 15-yard touchdown pass from Brousard. Austin’s Milton caught a 28-yard touchdown pass from Rivers before Brousard finished the scoring with a 2-yard run.

McAdoo led the Hurricanes with 252 rushing yards on 11 carries and 4 touchdowns.

“Our O-line just dominated the trenches which opened up some huge holes for me,” McAdoo said. “Our receivers had some great blocks down field to help me break some runs.”

Brousard completed 15 of 31 passing attempts for 167 yards and 2 touchdowns.

“Our O-line did a fantastic job and Devin and I were able to take advantage of it,” Brousard said. Chris Rivers led Austin with 27 completions in 43 attempts for 303 yards and 3 touchdowns, and he rushed for 39 yards on 11 carries. Wide receiver Darius Milton had 7 receptions for 97 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Hightower meets Bush on Thursday and Austin plays Kempner on Friday.

Bush 41, Dulles 20

After a 20-20 tie at halftime, Bush shut down Dulles in the second half to claim a 41-20 win.

Bush’s Justin Harper scored on a 1-yard run and Dulles’ Rodney Heard scored on a 21-yard run as the first quarter ended 7-6 in favor of Dulles. Dulles’ Clayton Cooper had field goals of 35-yards and 43-yards, and Maurice Frank scored on an 81-yard pass from Luke Metzer, while Bush’s Donte Donahue caught a 34-yard scoring pass from Wade Freeman, and Courtland Neal caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Freeman to tie up the score at halftime.

The second half was all Bush as Justin Harper scored on a 1-yard run, Erick Young intercepted a pass and returned it from 35-yards out, and Shawn Thomas scored on an 18-yard pass from Freeman.

Bush had 408 yards of total offense with 249 yards through the air. Freeman was 14-26 for 249 yards and 3 touchdowns, and Shawn Thomas caught 7 passes for 140 yards and 1 touchdown. Bush held Dulles to 296 yards of total offense.

“Our defense is very competitive,” Bush defensive end Rashuad Powell said. “We compete on who is going to make the next big play and that just got us going to shut them out in the second half.”

Dulles quarterback Metzer was 14-30 for 157 yards and 1 touchdown and had 42 yards on 5 carries. Rodney Heard had 17 rushes for 85 yards, and Maurice Frank caught 7 passes for 128 yards and 1 touchdown.

Bush takes on Hightower on Thursday and Dulles meets Travis on Saturday.

Elkins 41, Santa Fe 10

Elkins turned a 14-3 halftime lead into a 41-10 rout of Santa Fe in their district opener.

Elkins’ touchdowns came on Jailon Howard’s 10-yard run, passes of 63 and 17 yards from Luke Leblanc to Sha’Mon O’Bryant, Jordan Sylvester’s 21-yard reception from Leblanc and Leonard Harris’ 3-yard run.

Elkins had a balanced offense with 201 passing yards and 219 rushing yards, while holding Santa Fe to 257 total yards. Luke Leblanc was 11-17 for 219 yards and 3 touchdowns. Leonard Harris rushed 17 times for 98 yards and 1 touchdown. O’Bryant had 4 receptions for 92 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Elkins plays Galena Park on Saturday.

Marshall 49, Galena Park 3

Marshall quarterback Jabari James accounted for 6 touchdowns as the Buffalos beat Galena Park 49-3.

James completed 9 of 13 passing attempts for 234 yards and 4 touchdowns, and rushed for 153-yards, including touchdown runs of 78-yards and 18-yards.

Marshall led 22-0 after the first quarter and 36-3 at halftime as they dominated Galena Park. Marshall generated 594 yards of total offense while holding Galena Park to 170 yards. The recipients of James’ 4 touchdown passes were: Henry Thomas 34-yards and 33-yards, Jerry Davis 54-yards, and Korey King 79-yards. Antonio Brooks finished the scoring for Marshall with a 14-yard touchdown run. Brooks rushed for 110 yards on 15 carries, as the Buffalos had 355 rushing yards for the night.

“The O-line just came out and did our job,” Offensive lineman Bryant Newsom Jr. said. “Our job is to pound the rock.” Receivers King and Thomas had 4 receptions each.

Marshall plays Willowridge on Thursday.

Travis 86, Clements 20

Travis fell behind 13-7 with 11 minutes to go in the first half, but went on to score 72 consecutive points to beat Clements 86-20.

Travis quarterback Amryn Jeffrey was 24-31 for 387 yards and 6 touchdowns. Wide receiver Arjei Henderson had 7 receptions for 106 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Clements’ running back Robert Dominguez rushed for 235 yards on 21 carries.

On Friday Clements plays Ridge Point and on Saturday Travis meets Dulles.

Stafford 29, Bay City 6

Stafford defeated Bay City, 29-6, in both teams district opener on Friday. The Spartans debuted in the Texas Football 4A-I rankings at No. 9.

@FtBendAthletics Athlete of the Week

The Fort Bend Star @FtBendAthletics Athlete of the Week is Marshall’s Jabari James. James was 9-13 passing for 234 yards and 4 touchdowns, and rushed for 153 yards and 2 touchdowns. James’ touchdown passes were for 34, 54, 79 and 33 yards, and his touchdown runs were from 78 and 18 yards.