@FtBendAthletics: Ridge Point, Marshall, Elkins, Willowridge, Stafford advance in playoffs

By Bill McCaughey

For The Fort Bend Star

The football teams for Ridge Point, Marshall, Elkins and Willowridge in the Fort Bend ISD and Stafford all advanced in playoffs this weekend. Below is a summary of the first week of playoff games for the FBISD and Stafford teams.

Ridge Point 42, Katy Morton Ranch 23

Ridge Point, behind 10-7 at the end of the first quarter, outscored Morton Ranch 35-13 in the last three quarters to win 42-23.

After a Morton Ranch field goal, Mustapha Muhammad caught a 36-yard scoring pass from Aaron Allen to go ahead 7-3. Morton Ranch responded with a 15-yard run by Nicolas Hernandez with 14 seconds to go in the first quarter to give Morton Ranch their last lead of the game.

In the second quarter, Chad Bailey scored on a 2-yard run, and with 1:20 to go in the half, Allen hit Treveon Hamlin with a 25-yard touchdown pass to make the halftime score 21-10.

“The touchdown right before half was a huge pass from Aaron Allen to Treveon Hamlin,” Ridge Point coach Brett Sniffen said.

Matt Deleon scored on a 1-yard run to increase the Ridge Point lead to 28-10, but Morton Ranch refused to give up. Kevon Copeland scored on a 16-yard run, and Hernandez scored again on a 4-yard run to close the gap to 28-23 with 10:34 to go in the game. Three minutes later Mason McBride scored on a 13-yard run, making the score 35-23, and with just under a minute to go, Allen scored on a 1-yard run to secure the victory.

Allen was 11-18 for 175 passing yards and two touchdowns.

“The offensive line gave me time to step up in the pocket,” Allen said. “All of our wide receivers stepped up and had a lot of key catches.”

Mason McBride carried 23 times for 186-yards and one touchdown.

“Mason McBride had another good night stepping up for us. Our kicker, Dylan Malpass had another good night,” Sniffen said. “The defense played hard and made big plays in the fourth quarter.”

On defense, Daylin Bibbs had 18 tackles, including 11 solo tackles. Matt DeLeon and Nick Livingston each had 11 tackles, and Chad Bailey had 10, including nine solo tackles. Payton Louis had an interception for the Panthers.

Ridge Point (11-0) will meet Lamar (10-1) at Tully Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m.

Marshall 58, Houston Sterling 12

Marshall generated 412 total yards while holding Sterling to 169 as they won 58-12.

Jabari James was involved in five touchdowns as he was 11-13 for 154 passing yards and three touchdown passes, and he scored on runs of 19-yards and 14-yards.

“The O-line really held it down for me tonight,” James said.

Henry Thomas had three receptions for 62 yards and two touchdowns, and Korey King had five receptions for 35 yards and a touchdown. Cedrein Lynch and Kacey Barnett each had a rushing touchdown.

On defense, Adrion Robertson had 12 tackles and Jaelon Wilson had a sack. Trebien Moreno had an interception.

“The team played with confidence from the beginning, and executed well throughout the game, and on all phases,” Marshall coach James Williams said. “Our quarterback Jabari James again had a great game with three touchdown passes and two touchdown runs. He has matured into a very good player and leader. Wide receiver Henry Thomas caught two touchdown passes. On defense, linebacker Adrion Robertson led with 12 total tackles. Our kicker, William Hernandez, has continued to improve throughout the season, especially with his kickoffs. He was on the money tonight!”

Marshall (9-2) will play Crosby (9-2) at Abshier Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m.

“We will face a very good team in Crosby next week. It will be a great challenge for us,” Williams said.

Elkins 28, Madison 20

Behind 20-7 at the end of the first quarter, Elkins scored two touchdowns in the second quarter and hung on to beat Madison 28-20.

Leonard Harris III rushed 29 times for 162 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Knights. Quarterback Luke Leblanc was 8-18 for 84 yards and a touchdown.

“It feels really good to get a first round playoff win under our belts. It builds confidence for us to continue to the next round,” Leblanc said. “A lot of guys stepped up on offense for injured players and we didn’t miss a beat.”

Vernon Harrell had three receptions for 53 yards and one touchdown, and Jailon Howard had two rushes for 31 yards and two receptions for 5 yards.

“It was a tough-fought game,” Howard said. “We came together as a team and shut them down with no points for the last three quarters of the game.”

On defense, Kenneth Orji had 13 tackles and Kenneth Murray had nine tackles and one sack. Daemon Mitchell had two interceptions.

Elkins (6-5) will play Port Arthur Memorial (9-1) at Turner Stadium on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Willowridge 28, Waltrip 24

Willowridge beat Waltrip 28-24 to advance to the area round of the playoffs.

Willowridge (7-4) will play Port Neches-Groves (10-1) at Stallworth Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m.

Katy 51, Travis 25

The Katy Tigers jumped to a 14-0 first quarter lead and went on to defeat the Travis Tigers 51-25. Travis had 423 total yards to Katy’s 392, but they could not overcome five turnovers, including a 70-yard pick six by Katy’s Keshon Rowe.

Deondrick Glass led Katy with 28 rushes for 286 yards and three touchdowns, and Joshua Oglesby had five carries for 51 yards and a touchdown. Both runners averaged over 10 yards per carry. Ryder Anderson had one reception for 6-yards and 1 touchdown, and Seth Small kicked field goals from 28, 30 and 44 yards, and was 6-for-6 on extra points.

Travis’ Amryn Jeffrey was 38-55 for 390-yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. Naveon Mitchell had 12 rushes for 36 yards and a touchdown, and 11 receptions for 90 yards. Arjei Henderson had 11 receptions for 123 yards and two touchdowns, and Grant Griffin had nine receptions for 129 yards. On defense, Freddy Burnham had eight tackles, Josh Davies-Balogun had seven tackles and a sack, and Jake Lynch had seven tackles.

Travis ends its season with a 7-4 record.

Katy Taylor 60, Kempner 42

Katy Taylor opened a 22-0 lead on Kempner and went on to a 60-42 victory. Taylor was one of the few teams to out-rush the Cougars this season as they gained 443 yards on the ground to Kempner’s 322 yards.

The outcome of the game was determined just before halftime. With 31 seconds to go in the half, Kempner’s Joel Adams scored on a 1-yard run to make the score 25-16. But just 13 seconds later, Taylor’s Ean Beek ran 74 yards for a touchdown. On the ensuing kickoff, Taylor recovered the ball and with seven seconds left in the half, Robert Shelton caught a 20-yard pass from David Perkins to give Taylor a 39-16 halftime lead. Kempner never gave up and closed the lead to 52-36 at the end of the third quarter, but could not get any closer.

Kempner quarterback Alec Carr was 5-10 for 128 passing yards and a touchdown, and he rushed seven times for 72 yards and two touchdowns. Billy Reagins Jr. rushed 26 times for 108 yards and one touchdown, and Joel Adams had 10 carries for 66 yards and a touchdown. Jake Landry had three receptions for 64 yards and one touchdown.

Kempner ends the season with a 7-4 record.

Cinco Ranch 31, Bush 17

Two fourth quarter touchdowns allowed Cinco Ranch to defeat Bush 31-17. With Cinco Ranch leading 17-10 after three quarters, Brant Kuithe scored on a 3-yard run with 9:52 to go in the game to make the score 24-10. Then with 5:31 to go in the game, Greg Williams Jr scored on a 45-yard pass from James Klingler to make the score 31-10. Bush responded with an 83-yard touchdown pass from Wade Freeman to Shawn Thomas, but they could not get any closer.

Bush had 343 total yards to Cinco Ranch’s 256, but the Broncos had 13 penalties for 102 yards, many of which occurred at inopportune times, and gave up an interception in the end zone. Wade Freeman was 20-36 for 303 passing yards and two touchdowns. Shawn Thomas had three receptions for 105 yards and two touchdowns, and Donte Donahue had nine receptions for 86 yards.

Bush ends the season with a 6-5 record.

Stafford 54, Worthing 0

Stafford crushed Houston Worthing 54-0 in the bi-district round of the playoffs to advance to the area round. Stafford senior safety Jalen Pitre intercepted two passes (including one for a touchdown) to increase his interception total to six. Stafford sophomore wide receiver Jalen Curry caught two touchdown passes, and Stafford quarterback Walter White passed for three touchdowns. His season total is now 26 touchdowns and only three interceptions.

Stafford will meet 9-4A champion Kilgore High at 7:30 p.m. Friday at College Station High.

@FtBendAthletics Athlete of the Week

The Fort Bend Star @FtBendAthletics Athlete of the Week is Jabari James of Marshall. James was 11-13 for 154 passing yards and three touchdown passes, and he scored on runs of 19 and 14 yards to lead the Buffalos to the next round of the playoffs.