@FtBendAthletics: Ridge Point still on top

By Bill McCaughey

For The Fort Bend Star

With three weeks to go in the season, Ridge Point leads District 20-6A with a 4-0 record.

Bush and Travis are tied for second with 3-1 records. Hightower and Kempner are tied for third at 2-2, Dulles and Austin are 1-3, and Clements is 0-4. The top four teams go to the playoffs.

In District 23-5A, Manvel is in first with a 4-0 record. Texas City and Marshall are tied for second with 3-1 records. Elkins and Ball are 2-2, Willowridge and Santa Fe are 1-3, and Galena Park is 0-4.

Here is the rundown of Fort Bend and Stafford football for the past week:

Ridge Point 42, Dulles 21

Mason McBride scored three touchdowns as Ridge Point remained undefeated by beating Dulles 42-21. The Panthers held Dulles to 207 total yards and only 58 rushing yards as they controlled the game from the start. McBride rushed 29 times for 203 yards as he scored on runs of 5 yards, 38 yards and 73 yards. Aaron Allen was 9-24 for 134 passing yards and Terry Petry caught two passes for 84 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown reception. Corbin Ball had a 5-yard touchdown run and cornerback Knowledge Smith recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown.

Dulles’ Maurice Frank had nine receptions for one touchdown and Marquiseone touchdown.

On Saturday, Ridge Point takes on Austin and Dulles plays Kempner.

Bush 45, Clements 14

Bush grabbed a 17-14 halftime lead and then shutout Clements in the second half to win 45-14.

Clements’ Robert Dominguez scored on a 2-yard run to give Clements the early lead. Shawn Thomas caught a 55-yard pass from Wade Freeman to tie the game at 7. Dominguez scored again, this time from 33-yards out as Clements regained the lead. Bush’s Ricky Arreaga kicked a 21-yard field goal and Olukaka Ibekwe returned an interception 49 yards for a touchdown with 33 seconds to go in the half to give Bush momentum going into the third quarter.

The second half was all Bush as Brian Smith had a 5-yard touchdown run, Freeman a 41-yard touchdown run, Smith an 11-yard scoring run and Cameron Hongo finished the scoring with a 74-yard interception return.

Freeman was 12-18 for 222 passing yards and a touchdown and four rushes for 60 yards and a touchdown. Donte Donahue had three receptions for 66 yards.

Robert Dominguez led Clements with 15 rushes for 92 yards and two touchdowns, and two receptions for 31-yards.

On Thursday Clements meets Hightower and on Friday Bush takes on Travis.

Kempner 50, Hightower 44

Kempner’s Alec Carr scored on a 1-yard run in overtime to give the Cougars a 50-44 win over Hightower and keep the Cougars in the playoff hunt.

Hightower took the lead first on a 30-yard field goal by Jose Gallegos-Perez. Carr then made it 7-3 Kempner after he scored on a 14-yard run. Hightower then scored three straight touchdowns with Sir-Zavious Brousard scoring twice, first on 28-yard run and again on a 42-yard run. Keitric Whiting scored on a 14-yard run before Gallegos-Perez kicked a 39-yard field goal. Kempner’s Jacob Landry scored on a 59-yard pass from Carr to make the halftime score 28-21 Hightower.

Hightower increased their lead in the third quarter as Andre Lewis returned a punt 45-yards for a touchdown and scored on a 35-yard run. It was Kempner’s turn now as Matthew Martinez caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Carr and Billy Reagins Jr. scored on a 4-yard run to make the third quarter score 41-36 in favor of Hightower. After a Hightower field goal, Reagins scored on a 4-yard run and Freddy Lopez ran in the 2-point conversion to send the game to overtime where Carr won the game on his 1-yard run.

Kempner had 477-yards of total offense and Hightower had 433. For Kempner, Carr was 6-9 for 154 passing yards and two touchdowns, and 10 rushes for 51 yards and a touchdown. Landry had three receptions for 78-yards and a touchdown. Reagins carried 27 times for 180-yards and two touchdowns.

“The O-line is great. Everything is coming together as we planned,” Reagins said. “We have to keep working so we can keep our season going.”

“We had a great team victory,” offensive lineman Dalton Perez said. “We believe we can compete with anyone in our district.”

Hightower’s Brousard was 5-14 for 43 passing yards and 1 touchdown, and 14 carries for 147-yards and two touchdowns. Joshua Johnson had 11 carries for 114 yards.

On Thursday Hightower plays Clements and on Saturday Kempner plays Dulles.

Travis 43, Austin 42

With 3:36 to go in the game, Travis executed a 2-point conversion to beat Austin 43-42 and improve their record to 3-1.

Travis scored first on a Dylan Johnson 33-yard run. Austin countered with a 51-yard touchdown pass from Chris Rivers to Ahmed Abdelrahman. Austin’s Darius Milton then intercepted a pass at the 7 yard line and returned it 93 yards for a touchdown to put the Bulldogs up 14-7 at the end of the first quarter.

“After I caught it, I could see I could take it to the house,” Milton said. “It gave us some momentum.”

In the second quarter, Travis regained the momentum by scoring 21 unanswered points to take a 28-14 lead. Dylan Johnson scored first on a 1-yard run, Naveon Mitchell scored on a 4-yard run, and Arjei Henderson caught a 48-yard pass from Amryn Jeffrey for the third touchdown. Austin slowed the Travis momentum when Rivers scored on a 2-yard run as time ran out, making the halftime score 28-21 in favor of Travis.

Henderson caught another touchdown pass to start the second half, this one for 48-yards from Jeffrey. Austin answered with a 45-yard scoring pass from Rivers to Milton, a 35-yard punt return for a touchdown by Breet Morvant and a 4-yard touchdown run from Gerard Miller to give Austin a 42-35 lead.

With 3:36 to go in the game, Henderson caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from Jeffrey to make the score 42-41. Travis elected to go for the win and quarterback Jeffrey caught a pass from Parker Washington to claim the win.

“We just started running that play this week,” Jeffrey said. “It was perfect timing.”

“We had great execution on the double reverse pass from Washington to Jeffrey. It was a career first for both players,” Coach Trey Sissom said. “Our team fought back from adversity, much of it self-inflicted, to find a way to win the game and get us one game closer to a playoff spot.”

Travis generated 589 yards of total offense to 310 yards for Austin. Amryn Jeffrey was 31-45 for 500 passing yards and three touchdowns. Naveon Mitchell rushed 16 times for 95 yards and a touchdown, and Dylan Johnson had 14 carries for 67-yards and two touchdowns. Henderson had 15 receptions for 237-yards and three touchdowns. On defense, Zach Zimos had three interceptions and Braxton White and Josh Davies each had two sacks.

For Austin, Chris Rivers was 10-28 for 184 yards and two touchdowns, and he had 11 rushes for 43 yards and one touchdown. Miller had 17 rushes for 83 yards and one touchdown. Milton had two receptions for 53 yards and a touchdown, and a 93-yard interception for a touchdown. Abdelrahman had two receptions for 54-yards and a touchdown.

On Friday Travis plays Bush, and on Saturday Austin plays Ridge Point.

Manvel 50, Elkins 14

Top ranked Manvel was never threatened as they took a 14-0 first quarter lead and went on to beat Elkins 50-14.

Manvel’s defense held Elkins to 193 yards of total offense and 20 rushing yards, while generating 557 yards of total offense. Manvel’s Kason Martin was 22-30 for 320 passing yards and five touchdowns.

Elkins’ Luke Leblanc was 20-43 for 173 passing yards and two touchdowns.

On Thursday Elkins meets Marshall.

Marshall 20, Ball 14

Marshall held Galveston Ball to 128 yards of offense as they beat the Tornados 20-14 and improved their record to 3-1.

Jabari James and Jerry Davis combined for 235 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and Antonio Brooks added a touchdown for the Buffalos.

“We had a strong run game all night,” Coach James Williams said. “The offensive line, led by Barton Clement, really stood out.”

On defense, linebacker Adrion Robertson led the team with 13 tackles, and a blocked punt.

“The team dealt with some adversity and but we stay focused. We had some turnovers on offense that led to touchdowns, but the defense overall played well,” Williams said. “Even to the end when Galveston Ball had first and goal and we were able to hold them out of the end zone. This year, we are finishing games.”

On Thursday, Marshall plays Elkins.

Texas City 41, Willowridge 23

Willowridge led 16-7 at halftime but Texas City stormed back to win 41-23. Texas City had 346 yards of total offense, 56 on the ground and 290 through the air. Willowridge generated 343 yards of total offense, 202 on the ground and 141 through the air. While the statistics were close, Willowridge could only convert 4 of 15 third downs.

Willowridge plays Santa Fe on Friday.

Stafford 69, Brazosport 8

Aside from their three forfeits due to an ineligible player, Stafford remained undefeated as the Spartans clobbered Brazosport 69-8.

Up next, Stafford hosts Sealy on Friday night.

@FtBendAthletics Athlete of the Week

The Fort Bend Star @FtBendAthletics Athlete of the Week is Amryn Jeffrey of Travis. Jeffrey was 31-45 for 500 passing yards and three touchdowns, and he scored the winning 2 points on a pass from Parker Washington after a double reverse.