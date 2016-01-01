@FtBendAthletics: Travis comes back in OT to beat Hightower, 52-44

By Bill McCaughey

For The Fort Bend Star

With the clock counting down, her team behind by three points, and the carefully designed play from her coach unraveling, Travis’ Miranda Ramsey drifted from her wing position to the top of the key, called for the ball, and smoothly drained a three-pointer at the buzzer to send the game to overtime.

The buzzer-beater gave the Tigers the momentum and they held Hightower to just five points in overtime to claim the 52-44 victory.

“I had an opening and it felt good as I let it go,” Ramsey said.

Travis had a few other heroes as Zariah McInnes made eight free throws in overtime and Queen Egbo had a career game with 19 points, 22 rebounds, eight blocks and six steals.

“I have been practicing my free throws every day in the gym,” McInnes said. “I get up every morning at 5:30 a.m. and go to the gym and practice what I need to work on.”

Hightower started out fast and aggressive, taking a 14-5 first quarter lead. The Hurricanes full court press caused a lot of problems for the Tigers in the first half. The Hurricanes lead would have been larger except for Egbo’s presence in the lane. Egbo blocked five shots in the first quarter to keep the Tigers in the game.

As the Tigers began to solve the press, Egbo got her offense going, scoring her first points with 4:31 to go in the half. The halftime score was Hightower 28, Travis 18.

Travis crept closer in the third quarter, outscoring the Hurricanes 11-7, making the score 35-29 at the end of the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the Hightower shooting went ice cold, as they went 2-for-17 from the field, scoring only four points. Meanwhile, Travis kept pulling closer but could only get within three points with 12 seconds to go until Ramsey performed her heroics.

The overtime was all Travis, as they outscored Hightower 13-5 to make the final score 52-44.

“Ramsey is a great kid and she did an unbelievable job knocking down that clutch shot. I told her that this is what you dream about as a kid, making the winning basket at the buzzer,” Travis coach Tanisha Ellison said. “Queen (Egbo) got off to a slow start and kudos to Hightower for double teaming her, but she is going to find her shot. Zariah (McInnes) has an unbelievable work ethic. She is a beast when it comes to working out.”

The teams meet again on Feb. 3 at Travis.

