@FtBendAthletics: Travis holds on to beat Ridge Point, 57-55

By Bill McCaughey

For The Fort Bend Star

Ridge Point jumped to a 6-0 lead to start the game, but Travis quickly caught them, took a large lead and then had to hold on for a 57-55 win as both teams opened District 20-6A play.

Golden Amadi and Sage Tolbert each scored 4 points in the first quarter to give the Tigers a 10-6 lead after one quarter.

Amadi and Tolbert stayed hot as the Tigers picked up the pace in the second quarter and opened up a 33-19 lead. Amadi scored 5 points, and Tolbert, Javontae Hopkins, and Ikem Okeke-Oraeki each had 4 points in the quarter.

Ridge Point crept closer in the third quarter, making the score 43 32, as Nighael Ceaser had 6 points in the quarter and Andrew Clopton had 5.

After a slam-dunk by Morris Udeze, Travis appeared to have all the momentum and the game in hand as they led 53-47 with 1:04 to go. But the Panthers aggressive defense led by Clopton caused Travis to turn the ball over several teams and the lead was only 56-52 with 15 seconds to go in the game. After a timeout, the Panthers’ Ceaser made a three-pointer with 2 seconds left to make the score, 56-55. Ridge Point was forced to foul and the final score was 57-55.

Golden Amadi led Travis with 14 points.

“My teammates helped me out. They found me for my shots,” Amadi said.

Morris Udeze worked hard in the paint to score 13 points, and Tolbert had 11.

“It was a physical game and we had too many turnovers, which we will work on in practice,” Tolbert said. “But we took care of business.”

Nighael Ceaser was high score for Ridge Point with 17 points.

Athlete of the Week

The Fort Bend Star Athlete of the Week is Golden Amadi of Travis for leading the Tigers to a win in their district opener.