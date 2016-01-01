@FtBendAthletics: Travis’ Mitchell scores 7 touchdowns

By Bill McCaughey

For the Fort Bend Star

Naveon Mitchell scored seven touchdowns to lead Travis to a 58-28 win over Austin, moving Travis closer to a playoff spot.

Ridge Point’s tight end, Mustapha Muhammad verbally committed to attend the University of Michigan.

“I chose Michigan because it is a great university. It is a place I can see myself thrive in because of the atmosphere, the academic standards, the people, the fans, and the coaching staff. I intend to major in business and Michigan has the top business school in the country,” Muhammad said. “Yes, it is cold, but the NFL is cold as well.”

Marshall plays Elkins this Friday in a key battle for a playoff spot. There are 6 teams in District 23-5A with a chance at one of the four playoff spots with three games to go. Manvel (4-0), Marshall (3-1), Texas City (3-1), Elkins (2-2), Galveston Ball (2-2), and Santa Fe (2-2) are all in contention for the four spots.

In District 20-6A, Bush (4-0), Ridge Point (4-0), Travis (3-1) and Hightower (3-1) are in a good position to move on to the playoffs.

Hightower 44, Kempner 14

Chance Ceasar scored four touchdowns to lead Hightower to a 44-14 win over Kempner. Both teams relied on their running games, as there were only five passing yards in the game, all by Hightower.

Ceasar scored on runs of 10, 21, 46 and 19 yards. Devin McAdoo scored on a 66-yard run and Donavon Newman added a 2-yard touchdown run for the Hurricanes.

“Our kids played extremely well. The defense had a very strong performance against a triple-option offense. It was a big challenge, but they stepped up and limited Kempner’s offense,” Hightower assistant coach Gerrick Green said. “On the offense side of the ball, the Hurricanes were led up front by A.J. Williams and Chibuzo Smart, who had big games blocking. Kevante Campbell-Sims had a really good game at the fullback position, opening holes for the running backs and quarterbacks. Also, Chance Ceasar had a huge game playing at quarterback, he accounted for four scores. It was a total team effort that allowed the Hurricanes to beat Kempner.”

For Kempner, Cade Lubojasky had a 2-yard run for a touchdown, and Jordan Oliver scored on a 1-yard run.

“On defense we successfully stopped their triple-option offense,” Hightower linebacker Derrick McClendon said. “On offense I felt like we found certain plays that took advantage of their defense.”

“It was a great win. We stayed disciplined, played as a team, and came out on top,” Hightower linebacker Quinton Sharkey said.

Hightower will play Clements on Thursday at Hall Stadium, and Kempner will play Dulles on Thursday at Mercer Stadium.

Bush 50, Clements 3

Bush held Clements to 121 total yards as they beat the Rangers 50-3. The Broncos jumped to a 14-3 first quarter lead, and then added 22 more points in the second quarter to make the halftime score 36-3.

Bush quarterback Wade Freeman completed 14 of 18 attempts for 251 passing yards, and the Broncos rushed for 265 yards, scoring all seven of their touchdowns on the ground. Brian Smith had six carries for 34 yards and three touchdowns. Christian Donahue rushed three times for 53 yards and a touchdown. Demetrice Jones had four carries for 50 yards and a touchdown. Cameron McMillan had six carries for 48 yards and 1one touchdown. Freeman had two carries for 19 yards and one touchdown. Lawrence Scott caught five passes for 115 yards.

For Clements, Pierre Djunga rushed 17 times for 49 yards and John Nork had 12 carries for 36 yards. Nork also completed five passes out of 17 attempts for 35 yards.

On Saturday, Bush plays Travis at Mercer Stadium, and Clements plays Hightower on Thursday at Hall Stadium.

Travis 58, Austin 28

Naveon Mitchell scored the first five touchdowns of the game as Travis built up a 35-0 halftime lead, and then added two more as Travis beat Austin 58-28.

Michell scored twice on runs of 1 yard, before scoring from 8 yards out. Mitchell then scored on a 19-yard pass, and a 59-yard pass from Amryn Jeffrey, before finishing the night with a 45-yard touchdown run, and a 23-yard scoring pass from Jeffrey.

“Overall it was a good game. I was able to make some plays, and everyone did their jobs so I could make those plays,” Mitchell said.

For the game, Mitchell rushed five times for 51 yards and three touchdowns, and caught 12 passes for 192 yards and four touchdowns. Sophomores Kaelen Shankle had 12 carries for 80 yards, and Nathan Wilson had four carries for 54 yards.

Jeffrey was 15 of 22 for 252 passing yards and five touchdowns, and Arjei Henderson had three receptions for 60 yards and a touchdown.

“It was a great team win. We got to work on a couple of things to get ready for Bush,” Jeffrey said. “I am also proud of our defense for getting some take-aways in the first half.”

For Austin, Tresian Larsen completed 25 passes on 40 attempts for 293 yards and three touchdowns. Troy Omeire caught 11 passes for 101 yards, Moise Tezzo caught six passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns, and Chris Rivers caught three passes for 27 yards and a touchdown. Gerad Miller carried the ball 12 times for 54 yards and one touchdown, and Emmanuel Ngole had 11 carries for 52 yards.

Travis will play Bush on Saturday at Mercer Stadium, while Austin will play Ridge Point on Friday at Mercer Stadium.

Ridge Point 45, Dulles 3

Ridge Point was never threatened as they beat Dulles 45-3. The Panthers held Dulles to 77 yards rushing and 156 yards passing, while they generated 543 yards of total offense.

Adam Bazan started the scoring for Ridge Point with a 46-yard pass from Aaron Allen. Chad Bailey then scored on runs of 8 and 7 yards. Mason McBride scored on a 37-yard run, John Paul Richardson caught a 21-yard scoring pass from Allen, and Charles Shelling scored on a 61-yard run. Kyle Ramsey had a 31-yard field goal and Dylan Malpass was 6-6 on extra points.

“We played really well against Dulles. We dominated from start to finish,” Ridge Point tight end Mustapha Muhammad said. “Our young guys and reserves got a chance to play in front of a large crowd.”

The Panther coaching staff named McBride as running back of the game as he rushed for 151 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Nelson Ceasar was named defensive player of the game as he had eight tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, one pass break-up and one quarterback hurry. Zach Brady was named offensive lineman of the game.

Ridge Point will play Austin on Friday at Mercer Stadium, and Dulles will play Kempner on Thursday at Mercer Stadium.

Marshall 55, Galveston Ball 7

Marshall out-rushed Ball 345 yards to 59 as they won going away 55-7. The Buffalos had three touchdowns from Jerry Davis on three 1-yard runs, two touchdowns from Devon Achane on a 33-yard run and a 54-yard pass from Jabari James, two from Michael Jones on an 8-yard run and a 10-yard run, and one from Henry Thomas on an 8-yard pass from James.

For the game, James completed 7 of 11 passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns. Davis rushed 13 times for 150 yards and three touchdowns, Jones had 12 carries for 85 yards and two touchdowns and Achane had two carries for 44 yards and a touchdown. Achane also had two pass receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown, and Thomas had two catches for 5 yards and a touchdown.

“We were able to dominate from start to finish,” Thomas said.

Marshall plays Elkins on Friday at Hall Stadium.

Texas City 48, Willowridge 0

Texas City scored 17 points in the first quarter, and held Willowridge to 121 yards of total offense as they beat the Eagles 48-0. Texas City rushed for 381 yards and passed for 85 as they rolled up 466 yards of total offense.

Willowridge’s Christian Carter completed five passes on nine attempts for 51 yards, and Joe Johnson had three receptions for 44 yards.

Willowridge will play Santa Fe on Friday at Santa Fe.

Manvel 62, Elkins 7

Manvel led 7-0 after the first quarter, and the Mavericks were never challenged as they beat Elkins 62-7. Manvel had a balanced attack as they rushed for 214 yards and passed for 236 yards.

Elkins will play Marshall on Friday at Hall Stadium.

Brazosport 23, Stafford 21

Stafford running back Josh Scott scored two touchdowns in the second half Friday, but it was not enough as Brazosport beat the Spartans 23-21 in District 4A-12 Division I football.

Stafford plays at Sealy Friday at 7:30 p.m.