@FtBendAthletics: Willowridge, Marshall gain first victories

By Bill McCaughey

For the Fort Bend Star

Last weekend was originally scheduled to be a bye weekend for the Fort Bend ISD schools, but due to Hurricane Harvey most schools were able to re-schedule games to get some game experience in before district play begins this weekend.

Bush, Dulles and Elkins did not play last weekend.

Willowridge 49, Aldine 28

The Willowridge Eagles stayed on the ground as they rolled past Aldine 49-28 last Friday. The Eagles only attempted two passes as they rushed for 313 yards on 33 carries. Aldine scored first to take a 7-0 lead, but less than a minute later, Eagles quarterback Chris Carter ran 42 yards for a tying score. Aldine scored again to take a 14-7 lead, but Carter responded with a 32-yard touchdown run to tie the score at 14. With six minutes to go in the half, Carter scored again, this time on a 41-yard run to give Willowridge a 21-14 lead. Kameron Pierre made the score 28-14 with a 6-yard run just before halftime.

In the second half, Pierre scored on a 34-yard run and Joe Johnson added two touchdown runs to make the final score 49-28. The Eagles ground game was led by Pierre with 152 yards and Carter with 118 yards. Carter had three touchdowns, Pierre and Johnson had two each.

“It was a great team win. The offensive line lead by Alan Perales, Mark Alvarado and Matthew Brown cleared out big holes for Christian Carter, Kameron Pierre and Joe Johnson,” Willowridge Coach Richard Lazarou said. “Defensively, we made stops when we had to and you could see us growing up as the game went on. Tyrek Floy anchored the defensive line, making some plays on the Aldine line of scrimmage. Floyd Vitatoe made tackles all over the field from sideline to sideline, and Thomas Carter was the leading tackler coming out of the secondary. It was a very solid team win.”

The Eagles kicker, Gustavo Medrano, was 7-7 on extra points.

“Gustavo Medrano did a great job of pinning Aldine deep with his kickoffs after each of our touchdowns on the same day he got first place in the Clear Falls cross country meet,” Lazarou said.

The Eagles will begin District 23-5A play on Friday at Manvel.

Marshall 20, Hightower 7

Marshall held Hightower to 7 points as they earned a 20-7 win over the Hurricanes last Thursday at Hall Stadium.

Jerry Davis opened the scoring with a 16-yard touchdown run, and Antonio Brooks scored on a 34-yard run to give the Buffalos a 14-0 halftime lead. After Hightower cut the lead to 14-7, Henry Thomas caught a 38-yard pass from Jabari James to make the final score 20-7.

“Our crossing routes were working tonight,” James said.

“We had great teamwork, and extra effort on both sides of the ball,” Thomas said.

The Buffalos had 224 rushing yards, led by Davis with 79 yards on 18 carries, and Brooks with 68 yards on six carries. Thomas had three receptions for 71 yards and one touchdown.

“We are starting from scratch and getting back to playing Marshall football. We did a better job of cutting down on mental mistakes, but still have a long way to go. Our goal is to progress every week and continue to get better,” Marshall Coach James Williams said. “Running backs Jerry Davis and Antonio Brooks, and wide receiver Henry Thomas did well on offense. On defense, defensive tackle Kubiat Umoette and linebacker Franklin Stevenson led the team in tackles.”

The Buffalos begin District 23-5A play on Friday against Galena Park at Hall Stadium.

Dickinson 41, Ridge Point 34 (2 OT)

In a close game, Ridge Point scored 13 points in the fourth quarter to send the game into overtime, but they could not score in the second overtime period, as Dickinson won 41-34. In the second overtime period, the Panthers had a fourth down play with the ball on the Dickinson 9-yard line. Quarterback Aaron Allen could not find a receiver and was forced from the pocket, but only made it to the 6-yard line before Dickinson tackled him to end the game.

Tight end Mustapha Muhammad opened the scoring for the Panthers as he caught a 25-yard pass from Allen. Allen found wide receiver Treveon Hamlin for a 54-yard touchdown pass, making the score 21-14 in favor of Dickinson at halftime.

Dickinson scored first in the second half, but Chad Bailey scored on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter to bring the Panthers within 6 at 27-21. Then Hamlin caught a 44-yard touchdown pass from Allen with a minute to go in the game. With the scored tied at 27, Dickinson blocked the extra point kick, sending the game into overtime.

Allen completed 20 passes on 40 attempts for 283 yards and three touchdowns. Mason McBride rushed for 124 yards on 29 carries and Hamlin had five receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns. Bailey led the defense with 17 tackles.

Ridge Point begins District 20-6A play against Kempner on Thursday at Hall Stadium.

Klein 61, Travis 43

Klein grabbed a 14-0 first quarter lead before the Travis air attack could get rolling, and went on to beat the Tigers 61-43. The Tigers came back with 22 points in the second quarter as Amryn Jeffrey threw three touchdown passes, one to Kaelen Shankle for 31 yards, and two to Arjei Henderson, for 15 and 28 yards respectively. But, Klein added 16 points in the second quarter to take a 30-22 at halftime.

In the third quarter, each team scored two touchdowns. Travis’s Henderson scored on a 50-yard pass from Jeffrey and Kollin Jackson scored on a 28-yard pass from Jeffrey. The quarter ended with the score 44-36.

In the fourth quarter, Klein quickly scored two touchdowns and the Tigers could only respond with a Weston Muchaw 23-yard touchdown pass from Jeffrey. Klein added a late field goal to make the final score 61-43.

Klein had 212 rushing yards and 271 passing yards for 483 total yards. Travis had 11 rushing yards and 537 passing yards for 548 total yards.

Travis opens District 20-6A play against Clements on Thursday at Mercer Stadium.

Katy Taylor, 39 Austin 21

Katy Taylor scored 27 points in the first half while holding Austin scoreless and went on to win 39-21. The highlight for Austin was a 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Moise Tezzo. The Taylor defense held Austin to 50 passing yards and 84 rushing yards. Austin’s Gerad Miller had 77 of Austin’s 84 rushing yards. Meanwhile the Taylor offense had 78 passing yards and 434 rushing yards.

Austin begins District 20-6A play against Hightower on Saturday at Mercer Stadium.

Alvin 63, Clements 14

Alvin was never threatened as they beat Clements 63-14. The Rangers were held to 87 passing yards and one rushing yard. Quarterback John Nork completed five passes for 87 yards, with all of the yards coming on passes to wide receiver Jordan Khalil.

Clements begins District 20-6A play against Travis on Thursday at Mercer Stadium.

Mayde Creek 47, Kempner 21

Mayde Creek scored 19 points in the second quarter and 14 points in the third quarter to break open a 7-7 game, as they beat Kempner 47-21. Kempner begins District 20-6A play against Ridge Point on Thursday at Hall Stadium.

This Weekend

On Thursday, Clements plays Travis at Mercer Stadium at 6:30 p.m., and Kempner plays Ridge Point at Hall Stadium at 6:30 p.m..

On Friday, Bush plays Dulles at Mercer Stadium at 7 p.m., Marshall plays Galena Park at Hall Stadium at 7 p.m., and Willowridge plays Manvel at Manvel at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, Elkins plays Santa Fe at Hall Stadium at 6 p.m., and Austin plays Hightower at Mercer Stadium at 6 p.m.