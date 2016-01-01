@FtBendAthletics: Woods-Richardson voted District 20 6A most valuable player

By Bill McCaughey

For the Fort Bend Star

Kempner’s pitching ace, Simeon Woods-Richardson, was voted the most valuable player of District 20 6A.

Travis third baseman Kevin Ortiz was voted newcomer of the year, and Ridge Point coach Clinton Welch was voted coach of the year.

Kempner finished in a tie for first place with Travis and Ridge Point. All three schools had 12-2 records. Travis advanced to the Region 3 finals where they lost to eventual state champion Deer Park. Ridge Point advanced to the Region 3 semi-finals, also losing to Deer Park. Kempner lost in the first round to Katy Tompkins. The fourth qualifier, Austin, lost in the first round to Katy.

Joining Woods-Richardson, a unanimous selection, on the all-district first team were pitcher Noah Huerta, shortstop Alec Carr, and outfielder Jeremiah McCollum, also a unanimous selection. Kempner also placed second baseman Blake Ehlinger on the second team. All but McCollum are juniors and will return next year.

In addition to Ortiz, Travis first teamers were pitcher Ryan Rickett, and catcher Hunter Koumonduros. Pitcher Sammy Faltine and outfielder Cole Turney were voted to the second team.

Pitcher Jared Mack of Ridge Point was joined by second baseman Parker Wayne, and outfielder Ron Washington. All three Panthers were unanimous selections. Ridge Point placed pitcher Chase Hendrix, and first baseman Michael Cooper on the second team.

Austin’s utility player Logan Murany was a unanimous selection, and was joined on the first team by pitcher Nick Hill. Third baseman Daniel Shipley and shortstop Sam Brinkman were voted to the second team.

Clements placed outfielder John Nork and designated hitter Ryan Fisch on the first team, and pitchers Jack Conlon and Griffin Hattingh on the second team.

Dulles first baseman Luke Metzer was voted to the first team, and teammates Austin Essex, a pitcher, and designated hitter Kade Kennedy made the second team.

Bush placed three players on the second team, catcher Malcom Cannon, and outfielders Cameron Foster and Trevion Bradley.