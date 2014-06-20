alcohol xanax hydrocodone buy xanax how do you know if you overdose on xanax

can you sprinkle ambien on weed order ambien online order zolpidem Fayetteville

does valium make u constipated valium pills diazepam Arizona

ambien and xanax safe buy ambien online is ambien a class 2 medication

canine use of tramadol tramadol 50 mg tramadol legal states

recommended daily dose of tramadol tramadol 50 mg tramadol tropfen alkohol

xanax tramadol alcohol buy xanax diazepam vs xanax dosage

buspirone and tramadol interaction tramadol online pharmacy get high from tramadol hcl

bowling charges at bluo ambience mall gurgaon ambien sleep ambien help labor

werkt tramadol bij hoofdpijn buy tramadol can you take paxil and tramadol

Gary Majors appointed to Pct. 2 Constable position

(Submitted photo) Lt. Gary Majors is sworn in as Pct. 2 Constable by Fort Bend County Judge Robert Hebert.

(Submitted photo)
Lt. Gary Majors is sworn in as Pct. 2 Constable by Fort Bend County Judge Robert Hebert.

On Oct. 25, the Fort Bend County Commissioners Court appointed Lt. Gary Majors as Constable, Precinct 2 for the remaining term of office previously held by recently deceased Constable Ruben Davis.

Majors has been a deputy in the Precinct 2 Constable’s Office for 22 years, working his way up through the ranks of Corporal, Sergeant and Lieutenant. Majors is married to Dawn, his wife of 12 years, and they have a daughter, Gabrielle. He and his family reside in Missouri City.

“Constable Majors is both qualified and experienced. He worked with Ruben Davis for 20 years. He will do a great job as Precinct 2 Constable,” County Judge Robert Hebert said.

Davis passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 18, in the early morning hours at age 61.

Since May 1996, Davis served as the Fort Bend County Precinct 2 Constable, where he provided services to a community that included Missouri City, the City of Houston within Fort Bend County, Stafford, Fresno, Arcola and other areas within the cities of Sugar Land and Richmond. His funeral was held Saturday at the Quail Run Community Center in Missouri City.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Log in | Copyright © 2011 by Fortbendstar.com | All rights reserved.