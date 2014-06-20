Gary Majors appointed to Pct. 2 Constable position

On Oct. 25, the Fort Bend County Commissioners Court appointed Lt. Gary Majors as Constable, Precinct 2 for the remaining term of office previously held by recently deceased Constable Ruben Davis.

Majors has been a deputy in the Precinct 2 Constable’s Office for 22 years, working his way up through the ranks of Corporal, Sergeant and Lieutenant. Majors is married to Dawn, his wife of 12 years, and they have a daughter, Gabrielle. He and his family reside in Missouri City.

“Constable Majors is both qualified and experienced. He worked with Ruben Davis for 20 years. He will do a great job as Precinct 2 Constable,” County Judge Robert Hebert said.

Davis passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 18, in the early morning hours at age 61.

Since May 1996, Davis served as the Fort Bend County Precinct 2 Constable, where he provided services to a community that included Missouri City, the City of Houston within Fort Bend County, Stafford, Fresno, Arcola and other areas within the cities of Sugar Land and Richmond. His funeral was held Saturday at the Quail Run Community Center in Missouri City.