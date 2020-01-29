Gates beats Markowitz in District 28 runoff

The District 28 seat in the Texas House of Representatives will remain in Republican hands – for now.

According to unofficial election results released Tuesday night by Fort Bend County, Republican Gary Gates defeated Democrat Eliz Markowitz in the runoff to replace Republican John Zerwas, who resigned at the end of September.

Gates received 58.1 percent of the 30,074 votes cast compared to 41.9 percent for Markowitz. Gates will serve out the remainder of Zerwas’ term that runs through next January.

But the seat comes up for election again in November, when Gates and Markowitz likely will run another race against each other. Markowitz is unopposed in the March 3 primary, while Gates will face challenger Schell Hammel in the Republican primary.

All election results are unofficial until canvassed.