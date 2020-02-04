Gates, Markowitz both confident ahead of potential rematch

The District 28 seat in the Texas House of Representatives will remain in Republican hands for now.

Its future remains very much in flux ahead of this November’s election, when the seat will be up for grabs once again.

Republican Gary Gates defeated Democrat Eliz Markowitz in the runoff to replace Republican John Zerwas, who resigned at the end of September, in the special election that culminated last week. Gates will serve out the remainder of Zerwas’ term that runs through next January.

But Markowitz, who plans to run for the seat again this November, is not discouraged. She was the leading vote-getter Nov. 5, when she was the only Democrat in a field of seven candidates.

“We knew this election would be tough — it’s not easy to take on Republicans in an off-year special election, but we made this seat competitive in a way it’s never been before,” Markowitz said in a statement following last week’s results.

The competition continues for Gates, who must win a March 3 primary against Republican challenger Schell Hammel to earn a rematch with Markowitz in the general election. Markowitz is unopposed in the Democratic primary.

In last week’s runoff, which some political pundits viewed as a harbinger for a potential Democratic takeover in the Texas House, Gates received 58.1 percent of the 30,074 votes cast compared to 41.9 percent for Markowitz.

“If you take a message about family, education and continuing the economic environment of Texas, it resonates with people. That’s why I think the results came out where they did,” said Gates, a Rosenberg businessman whose campaign was largely self-funded. “The reason (for the margin of victory) is because my message resonated not only with Republicans but with a lot of those who would’ve ordinarily voted Democrat – because they had no message.”

However, some intrigue still remains as the seat comes up for election again in nine months.

Markowitz’s campaign yielded an average online contribution of $28 from more than 8,400 donors since Nov. 6, according to her campaign. In addition to grassroots support, Markowitz secured the endorsements of EMILY’s List, Planned Parenthood, and dozens of other organizations.

Gates emerged victorious after several previous bids for office fell short. He said his personal mission to knock on each door himself – more than 17,000 by the runoff’s early voting period, he said – led the way in fighting off Markowitz’s high-powered campaign that had endorsements from prominent Democrats such as presidential candidates Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren as well as about $2 million in support from around the country.

“(The national Democrats) don’t really understand Texas values, I believe,” Gates said. “At the end of the day, people want to hear from the person who wants the job, and you can’t do that if you yourself aren’t knocking on those doors. Texas has values that are different than those being espoused by all those from out of state rushing in. If that’s how they’re going to try to win their campaign, they’re neglecting a big part of their base.”

However, Markowitz’s team said it knocked on more than 200,000 doors during the course of the election. She will try to carry the support she received into November.

“We head into November having established a movement for change and that movement will continue across the state of Texas through November,” she said. “This is a grassroots campaign dedicated to putting people over special interests, and we’ve built a network that will last for years to come.”

Looking ahead to the primaries and potentially next November, Gates has made it his mission to knock on 30,000 more doors and said he believes the Republican base can gain new life.

Further, Gates said his campaign’s message of keeping Texas where it is economically while advancing it educationally resonated more than a Democratic message he said was centered on “flipping the power” without providing context as to how that would happen.

“We’ve got to get the Republican Party out of this thinking that we don’t have a message resonating with people even on the Democratic side and focus on those kind of matters,” he said. “That’s old-time politics 101 – get out and meet the people personally. Everyone thinks a race is about endorsements – at the end of the day, voters want to hear from you personally.”

