George denounces transfer of infected inmates to Richmond prison

Fort Bend County Judge KP George criticized the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s decision to transfer coronavirus-infected prisoners to the Jester 1 Unit in Richmond in a statement released Thursday.

George said he was not made aware that prisoners who had tested positive for COVID-19, the upper-respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus strain, were being rounded up from all over the state and brought to the Richmond jail until the transfers already were in progress.

“I was shocked to find out that the State of Texas has been using Fort Bend County as a dumping ground for convicted criminals with coronavirus,” George said in a news release. “It’s outrageous that state officials would jeopardize the health and safety of Fort Bend County citizens, who have sacrificed so much to flatten the curve, by sending all of their sick prisoners here.”

According to George, Texas’ policy is to round up all its coronavirus-positive prisoners from around the state and transfer them all to the Jester 1 Unit. George said he was told these prisoners will be quarantined inside the Richmond prison for 14 days to prevent the virus from spreading. Employees are screened for symptoms such as fever and required to wear masks inside the unit, George said.

“Well, those are dangerously insufficient standards for the close and confined quarters in a prison,” George said.

As of Thursday morning, 1,052 Fort Bend County residents had tested positive for COVID-19, which has caused 26 deaths among county residents.

“I am not going to put our citizens at risk just as we begin to recover from the pandemic and reopen for business. I demand that the state of Texas remove the contagious prisoners out of our county and transport them to another facility,” George said. “I ask all Fort Bend residents to help by contacting their state legislators in Austin to demand the convicted criminals with coronavirus get sent someplace else.”