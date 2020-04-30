George feuds with TDCJ over transfer of infected inmates

Fort Bend County Judge KP George and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) are at odds over the recent transfer of 35 coronavirus-positive prisoners to Richmond’s Jester 1 Unit.

George criticized the transfers Thursday. He said he was not made aware that prisoners who had tested for COVID-19, the upper-respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus strain, were being rounded up and brought to the Richmond jail until the transfers already were in progress last Friday, April 24.

“I was shocked to find out that the State of Texas has been using Fort Bend County as a dumping ground for convicted criminals with coronavirus,” George said in a news release. “It’s outrageous that state officials would jeopardize the health and safety of Fort Bend County citizens, who have sacrificed so much to flatten the curve, by sending all of their sick prisoners here.”

TDCJ spokesperson Jeremy Desel confirmed that George’s office was made aware of the transfers last Friday but refuted the claim that they already were in progress. Desel said the first transfer did not happen until later last weekend.

“I don’t know why he would be shocked to find anything, since he was notified of it before it began,” Desel said Thursday. “We let him know and his chief of staff know.”

George said the TDCJ’s policy is to round up all its coronavirus-positive prisoners from around the state and transfer them to the Jester 1 Unit. But Desel said more than 1,000 inmates within the TDCJ system have tested positive for COVID-19, and only 35 of them have been sent to the Jester I unit.

Desel also said the 35 inmates all have been discharged from hospitals and are in good health.

“There were a grand total of 35 people who were transferred there to the Jester I Unit who were discharged from a hospital because they are recovered from COVID-19,” he said. “They’re just not quite at a level where, for their own healthcare purposes, we would want to just send them back to the general population of their prison.”

George said he was told these prisoners will be quarantined inside the Richmond facility for 14 days to prevent the virus from spreading. He also said he believes the inmates will be sent back to the prisons where they were originally housed once they have been medically cleared.

Richmond jail employees are screened for symptoms such as fever and required to wear masks inside the unit, George said.

“Well, those are dangerously insufficient standards for the close and confined quarters in a prison,” George said.

As of Friday morning, Fort Bend County has reported that 1,079 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, which has caused 26 deaths among county residents.

“I am not going to put our citizens at risk just as we begin to recover from the pandemic and reopen for business. I demand that the state of Texas remove the contagious prisoners out of our county and transport them to another facility,” George said. “I ask all Fort Bend residents to help by contacting their state legislators in Austin to demand the convicted criminals with coronavirus get sent someplace else.”

Desel insisted there is little danger of the disease being spread by the transferred inmates. Along with employee screening and personal protective equipment requirements, he said the Richmond unit should provide plenty of space for quarantined prisoners to recover.

Desel said other inmates at Jester I – which holds a maximum of 323 – have been transferred to other state facilities to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 within the prison.

“This concept (of rounding up all these offenders and shipping them to the Jester I Unit) is patently false and ridiculous,” he said.