George Foundation awards grants to area nonprofits

The George Foundation recently awarded special grants totaling over $1.3 million to support nonprofit organizations serving Fort Bend County residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Board of Trustees directed an initial round of funding of more than $195,000 to provide technology enhancements to 50 organizations to support the evolution of their operations and the adaptation of how they continue to serve the community while adhering to CDC guidelines of social distancing requiring sex feet of distance brtween non family members.

A subsequent round of funding of over $1.1 million was released to 21 nonprofits currently providing critical services to Fort Bend County residents experiencing crisis due to COVID-19.

Additionally, investments were also directed to nonprofit partners serving community residents experiencing abuse, neglect, and mental health conditions, which the organization said have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 crisis.