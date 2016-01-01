George Foundation elects Mefford to board

The trustees of The George Foundation recently elected Ruthanne Mefford of Sugar Land to serve as trustee for a special seven-year term.

Mefford replaces outgoing trustee Pat McDonald, who was appointed to the board in 2008 and served a total of nine years including the role of chairman from 2012-2014.

“The board of trustees is excited to bring Ruthanne’s leadership and hands-on experience from both the nonprofit and private sectors to help continue the Foundation’s mission” stated John Null, chairman of the board.

Mefford is the second woman to serve as trustee following only Mamie George, the visionary and co-founder of the Foundation, in the strategic role.

Mefford is originally from Kansas City, Mo., and raised in California, where she earned a bachelor of arts in psychology and communications from Stanford University followed by an MBA at the Anderson Graduate School of Business at UCLA.

Upon graduation, Mefford worked as the business unit manager for Ocean Spray Cranberries followed by senior marketing roles with the Marriott Corporation where she led the growth of the company’s food and beverage division. In 1994, Mefford relocated to Fort Bend County to lead the marketing and sales strategies for several early-stage private equity backed companies focused on the human capital and information technology industries.

She later founded a marketing consulting firm specializing in strategic planning, branding, and consumer research working with many local and national organizations across a broad spectrum of services and products including healthcare, energy, and home goods. In 2009, Mefford assumed a new challenge as CEO of Child Advocates of Fort Bend, a nonprofit agency serving abused and neglected children in Fort Bend County. The organization serves 1,700 children per year through Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) and the Children’s Advocacy Center to earn recognition as a “best practice” model by the State of Texas for the organization’s success in serving abused children.

In addition to her professional experience, Mefford has a long history of service to the community. She currently serves on the board of directors for OakBend Medical Center and the Center for Houston’s Future as well as chair of the Stanford Alumni Association Board of Directors. She has also served as chair of the board of directors for Greater Houston Healthconnect, honorary chair for Boy Scouts of America’s Friends of Scouting campaign, and fundraising chair for the American Heart Association and the American Red Cross.

Mefford and her husband, Dr. Ivan Mefford, have lived in Sugar Land for 23 years. They have four children and two grandchildren. Daughter Caitlin is solutions manager at LinkedIn in San Francisco, son Tyler has a PhD in chemistry and is at Stanford University, son Eric is completing his PhD in theoretical physics at UC-Santa Barbara, and daughter Melissa is assistant director, division of air pollution, State of Kentucky.

Serving on the Foundation’s board with Mefford will be trustees John Null, Tom McNutt, Don Wenzel, and Jim Condrey.