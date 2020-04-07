George Foundation elects new trustee

The Richmond-based George Foundation recently elected Fulshear resident Mark Magee to serve a 10-year term on the organization’s board of directors.

Magee will replace the outgoing Tom McNutt, who was appointed to the board in 2010 and served 10 years, including as chairman of the board for the last three years.

A 25-year Fort Bend resident originally from Wharton, Magee graduated from Texas A&M with a double major in Business Analysis and Marketing. He has served as a past president and chairman for organizations such as the YMCA Partners for Youth, Richmond Rotary Club, Child Advocates of Fort Bend, Fort Bend History Association, Leadership Fort Bend, Central Fort Bend Chamber Alliance and the American Heart Association.

“The George Foundation is excited to bring Mark’s leadership and passion for community service to the Board of Trustees,” McNutt said in a news release.

Magee has more than 35 years of banking experience and currently serves as the Senior Vice President and Enterprise Middle Office Loan Group Manager with Zions Bancorp. He lives in Fulshear with his wife as a member of Parkway Fellowship Church.

For more information on the George Foundation, visit its website at thegeorgefoundation.org/.