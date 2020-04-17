George hosting virtual town hall on mental health amidst COVID-19

Fort Bend County Judge KP George will launch his new Fort Bend County Coronavirus Mental Health Task Force with a Facebook Live town hall from 2-3 p.m. Friday as the county aims to tackle the mental health challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

George and task force leader Dr. Asim Shah – the chief of psychiatry at Ben Taub Hospital and executive vice chair of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the Baylor College of Medicine – will take questions from the public in the live format.

Residents can watch the stream and submit their questions on George’s Facebook page at facebook.com/judgekpgeorge.