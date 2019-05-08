George issues disaster declaration for Fort Bend County

Fort Bend County Judge KP George issued a Disaster Declaration in Fort Bend County for flash flooding and potential Brazos River Flooding shortly before 9:30 p.m. May 7.

“This weather situation is a serious threat to our residents,” KP George said. “This flash flooding is contributing to the raised Brazos River levels, which pose a threat later this week. We are not out of the woods yet, but I am issuing a Disaster Declaration to ensure we can take certain response and recovery actions. We will continue to deploy every resource we have and request more for the safety and well-being of our citizens. The County Judge’s Office and our First Responders are working 24/7 to monitor the situation and provide constant yet accurate information to our community.”

A Disaster Declaration is the first step the County can take to ultimately result in State or Federal Declarations. The Fort Bend County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is monitoring the situation carefully and coordinating and assisting response operations throughout our county. Additionally, the EOC has been in constant contact with the National Weather Service to ensure that the most accurate and timely information is communicated throughout our county. Mass notifications and drone footage are also being used to inform the community of updates.

For more information about the flooding incident this week, keep checking the Homeland Security and Emergency Management website at fbcoem.org/ for the County’s official updates, and the office’s Facebook and Twitter pages.