George kicks off county-wide resources tour

On the heels of his listening tour earlier this year, Fort Bend County Judge KP George is setting out to ensure residents have the resources they need as the school year begins.

George will conduct the first in a series of community resource tours at 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 514 Carlisle St., in Rosenberg. Called the “County Judge on Your Corner: Resource Tour,” the series is designed to provide information, resources and services to youth and families within Fort Bend County.

Many of the county’s agencies and organizations dedicated to providing services and activities to residents will be in attendance at the free events, which are open to the public.

There will be free giveaways, opportunities to register to vote, free back-to-school vaccinations, property tax help, immigration legal advice, passport pictures and applications, back-to-school haircuts for kids, blood pressure screenings, dental/oral health screenings, onsite library card registration, information about county jobs, Hurricane Harvey homeowner assistance and activities for children.

“I am so excited to bring this event to Fort Bend County, especially right before the beginning of the school year,” George said in a news release. “I want to make sure that as many people are made aware of this event and have the opportunity to take advantage of the services provided by our county agencies and non-profit partners.”