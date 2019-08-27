George launches county’s first technology task force

A task force aimed at creating more jobs for an underutilized workforce, while simultaneously launching Fort Bend County forward as a major technology hub, has been devised.

Fort Bend County Judge KP George announced last week that he has partnered with Tom Webb, vice president of strategic initiatives and customer relations for Sugar Land-based Heavy Construction Systems Specialists, to launch the county’s first technology task force.

“This partnership is critical because we often refer to HCSS as the ‘Google’ of Sugar Land,” George said. “Tom and his team have a shared vision with the county that we are strategically positioned in the metro area, graduate and house dense concentrations of highly educated professionals, and enjoy a great quality of life – all essential aspects for tech companies.”

George said several factors make Fort Bend attractive to technology companies.

“As one of the most diverse and educated communities in the state situated with a strategic geographic advantage in the Houston area, Fort Bend County is a natural fit for tech and innovation companies,” he said in a news release. “Our unparalleled workforce, strategic location, high quality master-planned communities and excellent schools stand out among the region as a top destination for 21st-century businesses.”

Should those companies choose to make their home in the county, Webb said an area with an abundance of employable technology workers would be buoyed.

“I’ve had this vision for years and believe that Fort Bend has all the components and more to be a regional technology hub,” Webb said in a news release.

The University of Houston’s Sugar Land campus is a Tier One university with a heavy focus on technology.

Webb said he plans to keep the core task force between 8-10 members, though there could be subcommittees depending on need. Their first order of business, he said, will be to capitalize on Fort Bend County’s assets, which include being close to oil and gas companies and international shipping channels.

“Then, we want to aggressively recruit other technology companies,” Webb said. “We want quick wins and then put together a long-term vision for Fort Bend. Every tech hub in the world has a specialty, so that’s something we have to consider.”

Follow us on social media @FortBendStar