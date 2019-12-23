George Ranch celebrations give residents unique spin on Christmas

It’s the time of year when flurries of people are rushing around, searching for that perfect Christmas gift.

They might be able to find it at George Ranch Historical Park in Richmond through next weekend – by way of a modern-day time machine.

George Ranch Historical Park is in the midst of its showcasing more than 100 years of Texas Christmas customs, traditions and decorations at its annual Christmas in the Park. Held each year on every Saturday of the month during December, the daytime experience – a collaboration between George Ranch Historical Park and the Fort Bend History Association – transports visitors through Christmas pasts while exploring the customs and decorations of the 1830s through the 1930s.

The final session of this year will be next Saturday, Dec. 28.

“It’s just a very different take on the holidays,” said Jennifer Farrell with the Fort Bend History Association. “We don’t have big light displays or crazy music happening. It’s just a homey, down-to-earth holiday celebration.”

There have been hands-on historical craft sites for young children and adults alike, while Santa Claus visits the children and reads them a story during each session. Visitors can stop by the 1860s Ryon Prairie Home for a Christmas treat or visit Santa’s temporary workshop at the 1930s George Ranch Home & Cattle Complex. Special holiday activity classes are also held from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

“It’s a very nostalgic Christmas experience,” Farrell said. “We get people from all over the community of all ages who can experience more than 100 years of different Christmas celebrations.”

The nearly decade-old event was inspired by the park’s desire to present residents with a unique spin on traditional holiday celebrations by way of presenting them with historic reminiscing of past celebrations and holiday customs – a perfect way to meld the holiday with George Ranch’s everyday purpose, according to Farrell.

During previous hands-on activities this year, residents learned how to make 1930s pinecone gnomes, string cranberries and popcorn like the Victorians and how to make 1860s Christmas crackers. Attendees on Dec. 28 will have the chance to try their hand at 1830s-era gunpowder painting, according to the park’s website.

“It’s a simplified look at Christmas, because that’s the way Christmases past were,” Farrell said.

Farrell said the park estimates total attendance will number several hundred for all four sessions of Christmas in the Park, while hundreds of people also attended a separate Campfire Christmas Dec. 21.

“It’s a great outing to take the whole family to enjoy being outside and being together to focus on the history of our part of Texas,” she said. “I think what people enjoy most is spending time with their families and just taking a break from the extreme hustle and bustle of a modern holiday.”

For more information on George Ranch Historical Park and Christmas in the Park, visit georgeranch.org/.