George Ranch hires first site director

George Ranch Historical Park announced July 7 that it hired Missouri City resident Adrienne Barker to serve in the park’s newly-created role of site director.

Barker comes to George Ranch after spending the last nine years as director and chief development officer for the Houston Museum of Natural Science (HMNS) at Sugar Land and George Observatory, where she was responsible for programming and operations as well as community fundraising for the museum.

As part of her role at George Ranch, Barker will “work in partnership with the Fort Bend History Association to deliver a compelling educational experience,” according to a news release from the organization. She has previously served in a variety of leadership and development roles, including vice president for development for the Houston Area Women’s Center and assistant vice president for the Memorial Hermann Foundation.

“I am thrilled to bring Adrienne’s talents and operational experience to the George Ranch Historical Park to lead the park’s transition to a student-centric experience that also allows community exploration of history in an immersive and authentic environment,” George Ranch CEO Roger Adamson said.