George Foundation hires new staffers

The George Foundation is welcoming three new employees.

Tempestt Bui joined as program assistant within the grants department. Bui will be responsible for the management of the department’s data and grant application portal. She relocated to Fort Bend County from Rhode Island, where she previously worked at a college access nonprofit, moving the needle toward increased high school graduation rates and post-secondary success.

She has also served as a board member of a community development nonprofit and is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. Bui earned a bachelor’s degree in public administration from St. John’s University in New York. She resides in Sugar Land with her husband and 2- year-old son.

Marla Doehring is the new receptionist and office administrator, taking on the role recently vacated by Susan Koen, who retired after 11 years of service to the foundation. Doehring is responsible for handling front office reception and administration duties.

Her professional background includes banking, office administration and retail management. She has a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University and lives in Katy along with her daughter, son, daughter-in-law and grandson.

Donna Neuman also recently joined the foundation as executive administrator, providing administrative support to the CEO and the board of trustees. Neuman brings more than 20 years of administrative experience in the nonprofit sector, previously serving as executive director, consultant and board member.

She moved to Fort Bend County in 2012 with her husband Michael Andrepont, an oil and gas corporate attorney, along with their three children, and lives in Katy.