George standing tall during COVID-19 crisis

I guess I should be used to it by now. Whenever a crisis hits, blame falls on the leaders of our cities and counties.

Sometimes, people say, their elected officials didn’t do what needed to be done. And if they did what was necessary, they didn’t do it fast enough or well enough.

There’s always those who think they could do better than the ones in power. But I highly doubt that. Does any one of us honestly believe we know more than medical professionals, or are more physically and mentally equipped to handle a situation that evolves from one extreme to another in the time it takes to grab takeout from Whataburger?

I think our county officials, such as Fort Bend County Judge KP George, have handled the COVID-19 pandemic with more grace and poise in their pinkies than many of us likely possess in our entire bodies as the number of positive tests continues to swell along with trepidation in the community.

We have to face reality now: COVID-19, the upper-respiratory disease caused by the new strain of coronavirus, is a clear and present danger. So is it really that hard to stay inside for a couple of weeks to potentially mitigate the spread of this virus as we’ve been asked to do?

The way I look at it is this: If officials wind up being wrong about how potentially harmful it can be – I don’t think they are – then great, we’ll be back to normal in no time. But if they decide to abandon caution and wind up being wrong? We would be up a creek without a paddle.

Everything they have said or done has been with the long-term interests of residents in mind and armed with what they can responsibly reveal. And that should be admired.

Now, I won’t pretend to agree with the necessity of every single recommendation George has made over the last month. That’s been perfectly clear in my recent use of this space. However, the way he has continued to stand up there in the face of a nearly unprecedented crisis deserves some of the highest praise.

During a news conference I attended early on during the local outbreak, George was bombarded with questions from reporters like myself about information they could not possibly have known the answer to, or about information we know they aren’t allowed to release, such as the names or specific whereabouts of those infected. One after another, George and county health officials consistently reiterated their inability to provide such information at that time. Yet the questions continued coming, and they’ve continued to pour in as some media members satiate their lust for dunking on someone or as members of the public berate their responses.

But through it all, I think George has stood tall.

As a reporter, there’s always a fine line to walk in writing this sort of column. There are times when it’s indeed appropriate to grill our leaders for information and for the public to demand answers. In certain cases – many, even – they need to be held accountable for specific words or actions.

But right here, right now? It’s not the time for grilling our officials for information we know they cannot provide. Many say the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. With some reporters and regular citizens, I don’t know if they’re actually expecting something different, or are hoping for that “gotcha” moment.

At this point in time, what matters for our paper most is chronicling the COVID-19 pandemic and how it is impacting our community. That should be our only aim. And as a community, we should be looking for ways to help, reassure and uplift our neighbors, not press for information that’s frankly not relevant to the coronavirus’ impact.

A little more than a year into his tenure, George is already in the midst of handling his second major public safety event after the flooding caused by Tropical Storm Imelda mere months ago – a tall ask for anyone, let alone a relative political newcomer.

Sure, there are certain issues I’ve had, such as the timing of some the announcements. If he was going to shut things down, he needed to just do so instead of waiting for his counterparts to do so. I’ve even spoken with a few community members who have gone so far as to call the stay-at-home orders and disaster declarations a governmental overreach.

But frankly, none of that matters at this juncture. I’m certainly not going to sit here and say I’d rather rely on my instincts than those of medical professionals or have @JoeBlow4536 on Twitter running things rather than George. As far as I can tell, he has been as forthcoming as possible with the information he’s been presented. He has let the public know what he can, when he can responsibly do so. I’ve met and interacted with the man on multiple occasions, and I truly believe he is sincere in his answers and responses to this pandemic.

What’s more, he’s at the mercy of the data sets and the medical minds studying it when it comes to decisions to shut down restaurants, recommend social distancing or issuing a stay-at-home order.

So I’d say let’s focus less on the bloodlust for a juicy quote or vitriol because we don’t agree with every decision he’s made, and more on doing what we can to help ourselves and our community power through this crisis. Our leaders are not perfect by any means, but they certainly don’t deserve much of what they tend to get in crisis situations.

So let’s take a step back, wash our hands and look in the mirror before pointing fingers.