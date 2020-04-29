George to host additional virtual community gatherings

Fort Bend County Judge KP George is hosting multiple virtual events this week in an attempt to keep residents up to date on community happenings and resources. All three events will be streamed live on George’s Facebook page at facebook.com/judgekpgeorge/.

At 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, he will sit down with superintendents Robert Bostic of Stafford MSD and Charles Dupre of Fort Bend ISD along with leaders for Needville ISD, Lamar Consolidated ISD and Katy ISD for the second public education town hall. They will discuss actions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, discuss future goals such as graduation and take questions from community members.

The county will then hold a virtual resource fair at 2:15 p.m. Thursday. They had hosted several in person around the area prior to the COVID-19 outbreak. Representatives from AccessHealth, Fort Bend County Health & Human Services, The Arc of Fort Bend County, Boys & Girls Club of Greater Houston Inc., Fort Bend County Clinical Health Services and more will help inform residents of community resources that are available, and how they can be accessed during the pandemic.

Dr. Asim Shah will be back at 2 p.m. Friday for the second time to discuss mental health amidst the pandemic. He will be joined by Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton, Harish Brahmbhatt of the BAPS Hindu Community, Missouri City Baptist Church pastor Dennis Young and Imam Tauqer Shah with the Islamic Society of Greater Houston as they discuss the role of clergy and faith in mental health.