George to kick off next leg of county resource tour

Fort Bend County Judge KP George will host the third in a series of community resource tours on Feb. 6.

The third “County Judge on Your Corner” Resource Tour will be held at Heritage Rose Elementary School, located at 636 Glendale Lakes Dr. in Rosharon, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The resource tour is free and open to the public with a focus on serving the Arcola/Fresno/Sienna communities.

George’s original “listening tours” were held in every precinct of the county earlier this year.

The event is designed to allow county agencies as well as nonprofit organizations the opportunity to provide information, resources and services to youth and families within Fort Bend County.

There will be giveaways, opportunities to register to vote, free vaccinations (must bring immunization records), property tax assistance, passport pictures and applications, blood pressure screenings, dental/oral health screenings, onsite library card registration, information about county jobs and activities for children.

For more coverage like this, follow us @FortBendStar