George upgrades county’s COVID-19 risk to highest level

Fort Bend County Judge KP George announced Tuesday that the county’s COVID-19 risk level has been elevated to Red, the highest classification possible.

“This is not a drill. Positive cases in our county and region are increasing at alarming rates,” George said in a news release. “Our hospital systems are preparing for additional capacity as the Texas Medical Center in Houston enact their surge plans. Regional demand on COVID-19 testing has grown exponentially due to uncontrolled community spread of this virus.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, county officials had reported 5,211 cases of COVID-19, the contagious disease caused by the new coronavirus strain. At least 65 county residents have died from the disease, while 1,865 patients have recovered.

Under the Red level, the public is urged to do the following:

– Stay home, except for the most essential needs like going to the grocery store for food and obtaining medication

– Wear face coverings in public to protect others

– Avoid and cancel all gatherings of any size

– Essential workers should practice special precautions to prevent spread

– Highly recommending all vulnerable individuals (age 65 and older or with pre-existing health conditions) to stay home

– Self-quarantine for 14 days if in close and prolonged contact with someone who has tested positive with COVID-19

– Avoid non-essential business and personal travel

The full guidance and risk levels can be found at http://www.coronavirusfortbend.gov.