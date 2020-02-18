Get ready for more bike-shared lanes on roads

For about 20-30 years now, cities throughout the U.S. have been into bicycle infrastructure. Sugar Land is no exception with its impressive hike and bike trails.

And for a while now, the city has been working on the expansion of bike network improvement projects. In fact, it wasn’t that long ago that we began seeing dedicated bike lanes stripped with white paint in our neighborhoods. Some of them also did away with the extra lane on signature boulevards. I think those are referred to as streets with excess auto capacity.

While some motorists found it inconvenient since the option to use the extra lane was gone, there was an unspoken appreciation for ridership safety on the streets.

Locally, it looks like we may be heading toward bike transportation as a viable mobility option. But biking through the city may scare some people – both bikers and motorists alike.

It’s important to be aware of something basic about biking on the streets – in other words, the rules of the road. All bicyclists must operate under Texas motor vehicle laws on public roadways. The operator has the same rights and responsibilities as a motorist. On top of those laws, other places such as colleges and universities can have their own set of bicycle regulations.

Sugar Land’s bicycle project implementation is directed by a master plan that gets its input from its residents. So concerns about safety, no doubt, will continue to be addressed not only from the standpoint of bicyclists, but also pedestrians and motorists.

Awarded with several fittest-city-in-Texas titles, Sugar Land is still one of the most affluent and fastest-growing cities in the U.S. and the fitness part is supported by available options that include the promotion of healthy lifestyles, including bicycling.

And because the bike network is being expanded, biking as a viable mode of transportation within the city may also be getting a more watchful and methodical look for impacting the city’s top priority: mobility.

A shift in approach from moving vehicles to moving people on the part of the city has already been announced. So, there may be more road-sharing options in the making. So if you’re interested, stay informed and active. It’s important to voice your view of changes to the existing infrastructure, where it’s weak and where the most optional connections and changes could be made and have the best impact.

Could this be a good time to put a new bike on your birthday wish list?