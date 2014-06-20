Get the scoop on the 85th with Senator Lois Kolkhorst

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce’s Governmental Relations Division will host Legislative Update and Preview with Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, on Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce, 445 Commerce Green Blvd., Sugar Land.

Kolkhorst is a fifth-generation Texan with ancestral roots to the Texas War of Independence. In December 2014, Kolkhorst was elected to the Texas Senate in a special election, after previously serving 14 years in the Texas House.

Recognized as a fiscal conservative, she is a member of the Senate Finance Committee, and has served three times on the state’s budget conference-committee, most recently during the final negotiations on the states $209 billion budget passed in 2015. She also serves as vice chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Human Services and has written landmark legislation to toughen Texas laws on medical privacy. She earned statewide attention for crafting alternatives to Obamacare for healthcare providers.

Kolkhorst is a member of the Senate Committee on Education, and is considered a longtime friend to parents and teachers as well as colleges and universities. Representing all or part of 21 Texas counties, she serves on the Senate Transportation Committee as well as the Senate committees on agriculture, water and rural affairs, drafting many laws to protect private property rights.

Known for common sense solutions, Kolkhorst has led many statewide initiatives and written bills that impact every code of Texas law. She made national news for organizing resistance to the Trans-Texas Corridor network of foreign-owned toll roads. Her fight to remove regulatory barriers for small food producers has in recent years sparked a “food freedom” movement across Texas that was featured in Forbes Magazine.

Her longtime efforts to promote Texas tourism earned her the Texas Tourism Industry Association’s statewide Silver Spur Award.

The Legislative Update and Preview is sponsored by Memorial Hermann, Wharton County Junior College, and Texas State Technical College.