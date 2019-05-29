Giansanti shaking off early-season struggles

Anthony Giansanti picked a great time to break out of a slump.

With the Sugar Land Skeeters battling two of the top teams in the Atlantic League on the road, the utility player belted a three-run homer against the Somerset Patriots to give the Skeeters the win on May 23 and their third victory in four games. He followed that the next day in Long Island with a pair of hits against the Ducks.

In that same game, pitcher Mitch Talbot went seven scoreless innings, only to have Kevin Comer come in and give up a pair of runs for the loss.

Although the Skeeters lost two of three to the Ducks, they won four of seven against the Liberty Division-leading Patriots.

“It’s always good anytime you can go .500 on the road,” Giansanti said.

Beginning with the homer, Giansanti rode a four-game hitting streak back to Constellation Field this week.

“I’m glad that I maximized my slump at the beginning of the year,” he quipped.

Skeeters manager Pete Incaviglia has been moving Giansanti around the infield and outfield, keeping him in the lineup despite his low output at the plate.

“I’m like the Swiss Army knife of the sport,” Giansanti said.

He had high praise for the Skeeters pitching staff, especially the starters who have been stepping up as players have had their contracts purchased by Major League Baseball teams at a record pace.

“The entire pitching staff, they have kept us in every single game,” Giansanti said.

Michael Mariot notched his second win on Sunday. The former Kansas City Royals pitcher is one of the league leaders on the mound with 33 strikeouts and a 2.32 ERA. Closer Felipe Paulino, who set a team record last season with 33 saves, recorded his ninth save of the 2019 season. Lucas Irvine stepped into a starter’s role last week and produced five scoreless innings.

Jared Mitchell, Juan Silverio, Cody Stanley and Ryan Jackson have been the workhorses at the plate for the Skeeters, with Chris Colabello coming on strong. On Sunday, Silverio, Stanley and Colabello combined to go 7 for 13 with five runs, four doubles a home run and six RBIs.

Transactions

Pitcher Konner Wade had his contract purchased by the Boston Red Sox, becoming the ninth Skeeter this season to have his contract purchased by a major league club.

First baseman Chris Colabello was activated from the temporarily inactive list. Centerfielder Willy Taveras was placed on the temporarily inactive list. Pitcher Kevin McGowan had his contract purchased by the Washington Nationals.

Upcoming

The Skeeters are in the middle of a seven-game home stand with the Somerset Patriots. On Friday, the Skeeters will host a blood drive before the game and have the Spazmatics in concert after the game. It is also Super Hero night and Candlelighters night. After taking Monday off, the Skeeters hit the road for six games, three at Lancaster and three in Southern Maryland. They return to Constellation Field June 10 for an eight-game home stand, four against Lancaster and four against New Britain.

There will be a beer mug giveaway on June 16, which is Father’s Day.

Skeeter of the Week

For his continued leadership in the clubhouse and his breakout performance on the road, Anthony Giansanti earns Skeeter of the Week honors.

Freedom Division

Sugar Land Skeeters 19-12-0

Lancaster Barnstormers 11-17-6.5

York Revolution 11-18-7

S. Maryland Blue Crabs 7-22-11

Liberty Division

Long Island Ducks 19-11-0

Somerset Patriots 18-11-.5

High Point Rockers 17-12-1.5

New Britain Bees 14-13-3.5

Results

May 21

Skeeters 6, Patriots 5

May 22

Skeeters 2, Patriots 0

Patriots 3, Skeeters 2

May 23

Skeeters 4, Patriots 3

May 24

Ducks 2, Skeeters 0

May 25

Ducks 8, Skeeters 4

May 26

Skeeters 9, Ducks 5