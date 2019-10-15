Gigi’s Playhouse Sugar Land annual gala is Oct. 19

GiGi’s Playhouse Sugar Land will host its 4th annual “I have a Voice” Gala Saturday, Oct. 19 at George Ranch Historical Park Arena at 10215 FM 762 Rd. in Richmond. The event will include a gourmet dinner, open bar, dancing, entertainment, wine & whiskey pulls, live and silent auctions, a raffle and more.

Gigi’s offers direct educational and therapeutic programs to individuals with Down syndrome, their families and the community.

Those interested can purchase tickets for the gala on the GiGi’s Playhouse website at gigisplayhouse.org/sugarland/gala/