Girl Scout gets her Gold Award

Ambassador Girl Scout Gustaline Samba of New Territory (Brazos Valley Community – Troop 28103) completed her Girl Scout Gold Award – the highest achievement a Girl Scout can earn, symbolizing outstanding accomplishments in the areas of leadership, community service and advocacy.

The Girl Scout Gold Award involves more than a year of work, including a minimum of 80 hours of planning and leading a project that benefits the community and will have a long-term impact on the girl’s community.

Samba’s project addressed the issue of bike safety in a community where many students ride their bikes to school. The project was called way Children’s Day School and Community at Parkway United Methodist Church’s Spring Community outreach event.

The clinic included safe biking instruction, importance of wearing a helmet along with fitting and sizing and situational awareness when riding on the road or on bike trails, and the benefits of healthy exercise from bike riding.

She also built a carport like structure for the school to provide outside storage for their bikes.

Samba is the daughter of Michael and Anacita Samba. She was also the recipient of Girl Scout bronze and silver award.