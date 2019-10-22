Girl Scout project provides assistance for area schools

Two local Girl Scouts used their service project to help several area schools provide greater access to books.

Priya Patel and Amanda Sobrinho, eighth graders at Fort Settlement Middle School, recently completed their Silver Award project by leading a community book drive.

Patel and Sobrinho, members of Fort Bend County Troop 19192, collected more than 1,300 books from local citizens, which were used to create easily accessible, shared libraries for Fort Bend ISD’s Heritage Rose and Lantern Lane elementary schools along with Missouri City Middle School.