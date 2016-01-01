Goffney voted District 23-5A Offensive MVP
By Bill McCaughey
Kealton Goffney was voted 2016 Offensive Most Valuable Player for District 23-5A.
The Willowridge quarterback led the Eagles into the second round of the playoffs, after a playoff drought of seven years and a playoff win drought of 12 years. Both Luke Matthews, offensive lineman from Elkins, and Kenneth Orji, defensive end from Elkins, were unanimous selections.
District 23-5A first team selections included:
Offense:
- Quarterback: Jabari James, Marshall
- Running back: Leonard Harris III, Elkins; Jerry Davis, Marshall
- Fullback: Josh IZI, Elkins
- Center: Bryant Newson Jr., Marshall
- Offensive Linemen: Luke Matthews, Elkins; Barton Clement, Marshall; Brendan Dejean, Willowridge; Kole Baker, Elkins
- Wide Receivers: Henry Thomas, Marshall; Chris Shaw, Willowridge; Jordan Colesante, Elkins
- Place Kicker: Tyler Blanchard, Elkins
Defense:
- Defensive End: Kenneth Orji, Elkins; Shaakir Smith, Marshall
- Defensive Tackle: Ja’quail Jackson, Willowridge; Arris Johnson, Marshall
- Inside Linebacker: Adrion Robertson, Marshall
- Outside Linebacker: Lawrence Serious, Marshall; Jared Young, Elkins
- Cornerback: Braxton Brantley, Marshall
- Safety: Kenneth Murray, Elkins; Jarius Taylor, Marshall
District 23-5A second team selections included:
Offense:
- Running back: Antonio Brooks, Marshall; Dyvonne Inyang, Willowridge
- Center: David Brennan, Elkins
- Offensive Linemen: Alan Perales, Willowridge; Stephan Gay, Marshall
- Tight End: Clayton Ford, Marshall
- Wide Receivers: Vernon Harrell, Elkins, Jailon Howard, Elkins; Vaughnte Frederick, Willowridge
Defense:
- Defensive End: Chukwudalu Ononenyi, Marshall
- Defensive Tackle: Daelon Mitchell, Elkins
- Inside Linebacker: Michael Jackson, Willowridge; Xavier Mcintyre, Elkins
- Outside Linebacker: Daijuan Johnson, Willowridge
- Cornerback: Christian Carter, Willowridge
- Safety: Geovonte Howard, Marshall.