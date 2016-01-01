Goffney voted District 23-5A Offensive MVP

By Bill McCaughey

For The Fort Bend Star

Kealton Goffney was voted 2016 Offensive Most Valuable Player for District 23-5A.

The Willowridge quarterback led the Eagles into the second round of the playoffs, after a playoff drought of seven years and a playoff win drought of 12 years. Both Luke Matthews, offensive lineman from Elkins, and Kenneth Orji, defensive end from Elkins, were unanimous selections.

District 23-5A first team selections included:

Offense:

Quarterback: Jabari James, Marshall

Running back: Leonard Harris III, Elkins; Jerry Davis, Marshall

Fullback: Josh IZI, Elkins

Center: Bryant Newson Jr., Marshall

Offensive Linemen: Luke Matthews, Elkins; Barton Clement, Marshall; Brendan Dejean, Willowridge; Kole Baker, Elkins

Wide Receivers: Henry Thomas, Marshall; Chris Shaw, Willowridge; Jordan Colesante, Elkins

Place Kicker: Tyler Blanchard, Elkins

Defense:

Defensive End: Kenneth Orji, Elkins; Shaakir Smith, Marshall

Defensive Tackle: Ja’quail Jackson, Willowridge; Arris Johnson, Marshall

Inside Linebacker: Adrion Robertson, Marshall

Outside Linebacker: Lawrence Serious, Marshall; Jared Young, Elkins

Cornerback: Braxton Brantley, Marshall

Safety: Kenneth Murray, Elkins; Jarius Taylor, Marshall

District 23-5A second team selections included:

Offense:

Running back: Antonio Brooks, Marshall; Dyvonne Inyang, Willowridge

Center: David Brennan, Elkins

Offensive Linemen: Alan Perales, Willowridge; Stephan Gay, Marshall

Tight End: Clayton Ford, Marshall

Wide Receivers: Vernon Harrell, Elkins, Jailon Howard, Elkins; Vaughnte Frederick, Willowridge

Defense:

Defensive End: Chukwudalu Ononenyi, Marshall

Defensive Tackle: Daelon Mitchell, Elkins

Inside Linebacker: Michael Jackson, Willowridge; Xavier Mcintyre, Elkins

Outside Linebacker: Daijuan Johnson, Willowridge

Cornerback: Christian Carter, Willowridge

Safety: Geovonte Howard, Marshall.