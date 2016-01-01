buy zolpidem Sterling Heights buy ambien online no prescription effexor ambien alcohol

Goffney voted District 23-5A Offensive MVP

By Bill McCaughey
For The Fort Bend Star

(Photo by Bill McCaughey) Kealton Goffney of Willowridge is the District 23-5A Offensive MVP.

(Photo by Bill McCaughey)
Kealton Goffney of Willowridge is the District 23-5A Offensive MVP.

Kealton Goffney was voted 2016 Offensive Most Valuable Player for District 23-5A.

The Willowridge quarterback led the Eagles into the second round of the playoffs, after a playoff drought of seven years and a playoff win drought of 12 years. Both Luke Matthews, offensive lineman from Elkins, and Kenneth Orji, defensive end from Elkins, were unanimous selections.

District 23-5A first team selections included:

Offense:

  • Quarterback: Jabari James, Marshall
  • Running back: Leonard Harris III, Elkins; Jerry Davis, Marshall
  • Fullback: Josh IZI, Elkins
  • Center: Bryant Newson Jr., Marshall
  • Offensive Linemen: Luke Matthews, Elkins; Barton Clement, Marshall; Brendan Dejean, Willowridge; Kole Baker, Elkins
  • Wide Receivers: Henry Thomas, Marshall; Chris Shaw, Willowridge; Jordan Colesante, Elkins
  • Place Kicker: Tyler Blanchard, Elkins

Defense:

  • Defensive End: Kenneth Orji, Elkins; Shaakir Smith, Marshall
  • Defensive Tackle: Ja’quail Jackson, Willowridge; Arris Johnson, Marshall
  • Inside Linebacker: Adrion Robertson, Marshall
  • Outside Linebacker: Lawrence Serious, Marshall; Jared Young, Elkins
  • Cornerback: Braxton Brantley, Marshall
  • Safety: Kenneth Murray, Elkins; Jarius Taylor, Marshall

District 23-5A second team selections included:

Offense:

  • Running back: Antonio Brooks, Marshall; Dyvonne Inyang, Willowridge
  • Center: David Brennan, Elkins
  • Offensive Linemen: Alan Perales, Willowridge; Stephan Gay, Marshall
  • Tight End: Clayton Ford, Marshall
  • Wide Receivers: Vernon Harrell, Elkins, Jailon Howard, Elkins; Vaughnte Frederick, Willowridge

Defense:

  • Defensive End: Chukwudalu Ononenyi, Marshall
  • Defensive Tackle: Daelon Mitchell, Elkins
  • Inside Linebacker: Michael Jackson, Willowridge; Xavier Mcintyre, Elkins
  • Outside Linebacker: Daijuan Johnson, Willowridge
  • Cornerback: Christian Carter, Willowridge
  • Safety: Geovonte Howard, Marshall.

