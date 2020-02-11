Good Samaritan saves life after Missouri City crash

In movies, heroes come in all shapes and sizes.

An incident involving a good Samaritan in Missouri City last week proves that one doesn’t need superhuman strength to save a life – just superhuman compassion.

Deputies with the Fort Bend County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office were dispatched around 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 to a one-vehicle accident on the southbound portion of the Fort Bend County Toll Road about a half-mile north of Lake Olympia Parkway in Missouri City, where a vehicle had careened off the road and into a creek. According to Precinct 2 Deputy Michael Murray and witnesses, the vehicle left the roadway to the right of traffic and traveled down the embankment before going airborne into a creek below.

“I just thought, ‘God, please bring them down in the water,’ because I knew if it hit the bank it was not going to be good,” 63-year-old Missouri City resident John Greco said. “That prayer was answered.”

Greco, who often traverses the same route on Fort Bend County Toll Road while traveling to and from his job in the Galleria, said he was traveling just a few hundred feet behind the car at the time of the crash. He pulled over immediately afterward, throwing his truck into park before sprinting to the edge of the creek and diving in.

After a momentary pause to gather himself and find the driver’s side of the vehicle, Greco swam beneath with a surge of adrenaline and pulled the male driver to safety with the assistance of a Precinct 2 deputy. Greco then sought the man out to make sure he was alright and said he began simply talking to him and reminding him of his blessings.

According to the constable’s office, the driver was treated by EMS at the scene and denied transportation to a hospital.

“I told him, ‘Brother, just think about all the people who love you at home – you’re going to go see them tonight,’” Greco said. “At the end of all this, me and a deputy bowed our heads and said thanks to God. I grabbed his hand and told him, ‘God blessed you today.’ I hope he heard that.”

Deputies with the Precinct 2 Constable’s Office honored Greco with a heroism award and plaque during a Monday news conference.

“Your quick actions are why the victim is still alive today,” Precinct 2 Constable Daryl Smith said. “There’s no telling what would have happened if you hadn’t been there.”

When asked why he thought to spring into action, Greco said he didn’t have to think. He said he was in that spot, in that car, for a reason.

He had left the Galleria 30 minutes later than usual on that particular day, and for no particular reason.

“I’m not a highly religious person, but when I said, ‘Please God save their lives,’ I felt in my heart that God was saying, ‘It’s your turn now,’” Greco said. “I didn’t even have to think. God saved that man’s life.”