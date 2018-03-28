Gordmans opens Rosenberg store

Gordmans, a division of Stage Stores, has opened its first store in the area in Rosenberg at 24974 Commercial Drive in Brazos Town Center.

“Gordmans is excited to join the Rosenberg community. At Gordmans we create an exciting place where terrific deals and designer name brands are at every turn,” said Michael Glazer, President and CEO for Stage. “Our home store is among the best, with trend right décor, fun accessories, and seasonal items — all at values our guests love. We are committed to bring our guests bigger deals and smaller prices — and with fresh new deliveries arriving weekly, there will always be something new to discover. From men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, to shoes and home, Gordmans has deals like nowhere else.”

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on March 22 at the new 40,000-square-foot store. Gordmans is partnering with B.F. Terry High School and donated $5,000 to the school’s Student Activity Account, which funds events and celebrations that reward honor roll students and students with perfect attendance.