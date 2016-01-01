Gov. Abbott orders increased readiness as Harvey approaches Gulf Coast
Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered the State Operations Center (SOC) to elevate its readiness level as Tropical Depression Harvey approaches, and the National Hurricane Center issues a hurricane and storm surge watch for the Gulf Coast.
Starting at 7 a.m. today the SOC increased from level IV (normal conditions) to level III (increased readiness) and will be further elevated to level II (escalated response conditions) starting Thursday, August 24th at 7:00 a.m. Additionally, Governor Abbott has made available any and all state resources to assist in preparation, rescue and recovery efforts.
“The state’s emergency personnel are well prepared for the potential impact from Tropical Depression Harvey, and stand ready to assist in the event of any severe weather emergencies,” Abbott said. “As the State Operations Center increases its readiness levels, I also encourage Texans in the storm’s path to make their own emergency preparations, heed warnings from local officials, and avoid high water areas. I ask that all Texans keep those in the Gulf Coast region in their thoughts and prayers as they prepare for this severe weather event.”
State resources currently engaged in the emergency preparation effort include:
- Department of Information Resources
- Public Utility Commission of Texas
- Railroad Commission of Texas
- State Auditor’s Office
- Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service
- Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas Task Force One)
- Texas A&M Forest Service
- Texas Animal Health Commission
- Texas Attorney General’s Office
- Texas Commission on Environmental Quality
- Texas Commission on Fire Protection
- Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts
- Texas Department of Agriculture
- Texas Department of Criminal Justice
- Texas Department of Family and Protective Services
- Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs
- Texas Department of Insurance
- Texas Department of Public Safety
- Texas Department of State Health Services
- Texas Department of Transportation
- Texas Division of Emergency Management
- Texas Education Agency
- Texas General Land Office
- Texas Health and Human Services Commission
- Texas Military Department
- Texas Parks and Wildlife Department
- Texas Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster