Gov. Abbott orders increased readiness as Harvey approaches Gulf Coast

Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered the State Operations Center (SOC) to elevate its readiness level as Tropical Depression Harvey approaches, and the National Hurricane Center issues a hurricane and storm surge watch for the Gulf Coast.

Starting at 7 a.m. today the SOC increased from level IV (normal conditions) to level III (increased readiness) and will be further elevated to level II (escalated response conditions) starting Thursday, August 24th at 7:00 a.m. Additionally, Governor Abbott has made available any and all state resources to assist in preparation, rescue and recovery efforts.

“The state’s emergency personnel are well prepared for the potential impact from Tropical Depression Harvey, and stand ready to assist in the event of any severe weather emergencies,” Abbott said. “As the State Operations Center increases its readiness levels, I also encourage Texans in the storm’s path to make their own emergency preparations, heed warnings from local officials, and avoid high water areas. I ask that all Texans keep those in the Gulf Coast region in their thoughts and prayers as they prepare for this severe weather event.”

State resources currently engaged in the emergency preparation effort include: