Governor appoints locals to boards

Gov. Greg Abbott has recently appointed two Fort Bend County residents to statewide posts.

Fort Bend County Commissioner Vincent Morales Jr. or Rosenberg was appointed to the Texas Juvenile Justice Board and Preston Johnson Jr. of Sugar Land to the Correctional Managed Health Care Committee.

Morales’s term will expire on Feb. 1. The board is charged to develop and implement rules to govern the department, executive director, and staff and to establish the mission and set goals for the department to emphasize keeping youth in home communities while balancing rehabilitative needs with public safety.

Morales was previously elected mayor of Rosenberg and was vice president of GreenScapes Associates, LLC. He serves as president of Fort Bend PAWS, benefiting Fort Bend County Animal Services, and previously as a board member for West Fort Bend Management District, Child Advocates of Fort Bend, Lamar Education Awards Foundation, and Central Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce. Morales attended the University of Houston.

“I am very honored to have been appointed to the Texas Juvenile Justice Board by Governor Greg Abbott,” Morales said in a statement.

Johnson, whose term expires on Feb. 1, is on a committee that coordinates the development of statewide policies for the delivery of correctional health care within the criminal justice system. Additionally, Abbot named Dr. Rodney Burrow as chair of the committee to a term that expires in 20121.

Johnson is a former executive of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas. He is member of the Society of Human Resource Professionals, Houston Human Resource Leadership Council, National Black MBA Society, and the Houston Hispanic Chamber Foundation Board of Directors.

Additionally, he is a member of the President’s Council at the University of Houston Clear Lake City, and the Sam Houston State University Foundation Board of Directors, the Business Schools’ Advisory Board, and the President’s Council at Sam Houston. Johnson earned a bachelor of business administration in accounting from Sam Houston State University, a master of business administration in management from the University of Houston-Clear Lake, and certifications in executive development from Michigan University and Harvard University.