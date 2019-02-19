Governor appoints locals to boards

Gov. Greg Abbott has recently appointed local residents to statewide boards.

Correctional Managed Health Care Committee

Abbott has reappointed Preston Johnson Jr. for a term set to expire on Feb. 1, 2023. The committee coordinates the development of statewide policies for the delivery of correctional health care within the criminal justice system.

Johnson, of Sugar Land, is a former executive of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas. He is member of the Society of Human Resource Professionals, Houston Human Resource Leadership Council, National Black MBA Society, and the Houston Hispanic Chamber Foundation Board of Directors. Additionally, he is a member of the President’s Council at the University of Houston Clear Lake City, Sam Houston State University Foundation Board of Directors, the Business Schools’ Advisory Board, and the President’s Council at Sam Houston. Johnson received a bachelor of business administration in accounting from Sam Houston State University, a master of business administration in management from the University of Houston-Clear Lake, and certifications in executive development from Michigan University and Harvard University. The appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

Texas Early Learning Council

Abbott has appointed Katherine Abba, Ph.D., Sarah Abrahams, Courtney Arbour, Travis Armstrong, Ed.D., Weldon Beard, Terrie Breeden, April Crawford, Ph.D., Sam Eng, Alferma Giles, Ph.D., Melissa Horton, Beck Huss-Keeler, Ph.D., Ramah Leith, Jerletha McDonald, Dana McGrath, Jacquie Porter, Julie Richards, Teresa Robledo, Stephanie Rubin, Kierstan Schwab, and June Yeatman to the Texas Early Learning Council for terms to expire at the pleasure of the Governor. Additionally, the governor named Jacquie Porter chair of the council, and Texas first lady Cecilia Abbott will serve as honorary chair.

The Texas Early Learning Council serves as Texas’ state advisory council as required by the federal Improving Head Start for School Readiness Act of 2007. The Council utilizes its breadth of stakeholder representation to increase coordination and collaboration across state agencies and local program and service providers in order to improve the quality of and access to early childhood services across Texas. In 2019, the Council will lead a statewide birth-five needs assessment and strategic plan as part of Texas’ Preschool Development Grant project.

Alferma Giles, Ph.D. of Richmond is director of the Texas Head Start State Collaboration Office at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston Children’s Learning Institute.

Texas State Board of Acupuncture Examiners

Abbott reappointed Donna Guthery to the Texas State Board of Acupuncture Examiners for a term set to expire on January 31, 2023. He also appointed Claudine Vass for a term set to expire on January 31, 2021. The board has licensing, examination, and rulemaking responsibilities in the field of acupuncture.

Claudine Vass of Sugar Land is president of Fort Bend Pets Alive! She is a founding board member of Houston Pets Alive! and immediate past chair of the Rosenberg Animal Shelter Board of Advisors. Additionally, she volunteers for Rescue Bank. Vass received a Bachelor of Science in hotel and restaurant management from the University of Houston.

Industrialized Building Code Council

Abbott appointed Stephen Shang and Roberto Lay-Su and reappointed Roland Brown, Scott McDonald, and Douglas Robinson to the Industrialized Building Code Council for terms set to expire on February 1, 2019. Additionally, he appointed Marcela Rhoads, Suzanne Arnold, and Brian Bailey and reappointed Randall Childers and W.F. “Dubb” Smith for terms set to expire on February 1, 2020. The council oversees the state program regulating industrialized housing and buildings.

Roberto Lay-Su of Sugar Land is president of LS&A Group, Inc. He is a past president of the Asian American Association of Architects and Engineers. Lay-Su received a Bachelor of Science in architectural engineering and a Master of Science in engineering from The University of Texas at Austin.